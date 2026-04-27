Campfire cooking class teaches outdoor meal basics at Oak Mountain

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host “Campfire Cooking 101” on Saturday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The beginner-friendly program will cover essential outdoor cooking skills, including how to build a cooking fire, use cast-iron cookware and prepare easy meals over an open flame. Participants will learn techniques such as foil-packet cooking, skillet meals and selecting ingredients that travel well for camping trips.

The class is designed for families, campers of all experience levels and anyone interested in outdoor cooking.

The program is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.