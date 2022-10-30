Candidates gear up for Nov. 8 election

× Expand Erin Bell Wellborn (Left) & Ashley N. Bell

The Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching, and 11 candidates are battling for legislative seats representing parts of the 280 Living coverage area at the federal and state level.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Hoover resident who has represented Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District since 2014, faces Libertarian challenger Andria Chieffo, who works as an amnesty floor monitor at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer.

At the state level, four legislative seats representing parts of the 280 Living coverage area have competition in the general election.

In Senate District 15, incumbent Sen. Dan Roberts, a Republican from Mountain Brook, must overcome a challenge from Libertarian Michael Crump, who said he wants to ensure people can live their lives without government influence.

State Rep. Arnold Mooney, who represents House District 43 (which covers north Shelby County from Meadow Brook to Riverchase), is facing a challenge from Democrat Prince Cleveland and Libertarian Jason Burr, both of whom are running for office for the first time. Mooney and Burr live in Meadow Brook and Cleveland lives in Inverness.

In House District 45, which includes parts of north Shelby County, eastern Jefferson County and southwest St. Clair County, Republican Susan DuBose of Greystone faces Libertarian Kari Mitchell Whitaker of the Dunnavant Valley community.

The House District 48 race, which covers part of Greystone, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and north Shelby County, features incumbent Rep. Jim Carns of Mountain Brook versus Libertarian Bruce Stutts of Vestavia Hills.

Also, Republican Erin Bell Welborn and Democrat Ashley Bell are seeking to become Shelby County’s next district court judge for Circuit 18, Place 1.

Here are bios for Welborn and Bell. Stories about the federal and state legislative candidates can be found at 280living.com.

Shelby County District Court Judge (Circuit 18) Place 1

Erin Bell Welborn

Name: Erin Bell Welborn

Party: Republican

Residence: North Shelby County

Professional Experience: Solo attorney practice (2007-2015); managing partner of J. Welborn & Associates (2015-present)

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2003); Juris Doctorate, Birmingham School of Law (2007)

Main Issues: “I have spent nearly my entire career working in the Juvenile Court as a practicing attorney representing parents, grandparents, children and as a guardian ad litem representing the best interests of children,” she said. “My experience has prepared me to provide an efficient, fair and honest court process for the children and families of Shelby County.”

Motto: Faith. Families. Fairness.

Website/social media: facebook.com/WelbornForJudge

Ashley N. Bell

Name: Ashley N. Bell

Party: Democrat

Residence: Chelsea

Professional Experience: Bell is a full-time practicing attorney in Alabama and is the founder of A. Bell Law Firm. As a practicing attorney, she has devoted her life to juvenile law, criminal defense, family law and domestic relations. She is licensed to practice in all Alabama state courts, as well as the federal courts in the Northern and Southern District of Alabama. Bell is also a licensed master’s level social worker.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal Justice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham; master’s degree in business management from Troy University-Montgomery; master's degree in social work from the University of Alabama; juris doctorate from Birmingham School of Law.

Main Issues: “As a voice for the voiceless, I take pride in knowing that, as district court judge, I am able to reach a greater number of people and to be the voice for Shelby County," Bell said. She said children are the future, and society must do everything within its reach to make sure our children have a future. She sid everyone has a voice, and that voice should be heard.

Motto: Faith. Family. Experience. Integrity.

Website/social media: ashleynbellforjudge.com.