Candidates gearing up for May 24 primary elections

× Expand Staff photo. The primary election day is set for May 24 to determine the finalists for each party.

Later this month, voters will be going to the polls to cast their ballots for several state and local offices. Here is a list of the Shelby County candidates and the positions for which they are running. Where only one name is listed, the candidate is running unopposed.

STATE

► Governor: Lew Burdette, Greystone resident will be running against nine Republicans and six Democrats

► United States Representative, District 6: Gary Palmer

► State Senator (District 15): Dan Roberts, Brian Christine

► State House Representative (District 45): Dickie Drake, Susan DuBose

SHELBY COUNTY

► Shelby County Superintendent of Education: Dr. Lewis Brooks (incumbent)

► Shelby County Board of Education: Amber Polk is running against incumbent Jane Hampton (District 1) and Brian Boatman is running against incumbent Aubrey Miller (District 2)

► Shelby County Coroner: Linda Evans

► Shelby County Sheriff: Ken Bailey (R) is running against incumbent Sheriff John Samaniego

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

► Place 1: Donna Beaulieu, Jeff Brumlow, Edward Merrell, Jonathan Spann

► Place 3: Bill Bostick

► Place 4: Lara Alvis

► District Court Judge (Place 1): Ashley N. Bell (D), Phillip Bahakel, Bill Dunn, Carlos Gonzalez, Jody Brasher Tallie, Erin Bell Wellborn

► District Attorney (Circuit 18): Matt Casey, Cameron Elkins

► State Executive Committee (Place 5): Mike Vest, Jennifer Prier

The primary election day is set for May 24 to determine the finalists for each party. If a runoff is needed, it will take place June 21. Absentee votes must be mailed by May 24 or hand delivered by May 23. Applications for mail delivery must be completed by May 17 and for hand delivery by May 19.

The general election date to determine each seat is set for Nov. 8. Voting will begin Sept. 14 with applications opening for mail delivery Nov. 1 and hand delivery Nov. 3. Absentee voting ballots must be returned by Nov. 7 for hand delivery and Nov. 8 for mail delivery.