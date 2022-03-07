Candidates speak at CBA luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donna Bowles Lew Burdette

President of King’s Home in Chelsea, and Gubernatorial Candidate, Lew Burdette and State Representative District 45 Candidate, Susan DuBose were the featured speakers at the March 2 Chelsea Business Alliance meeting.

Burdette said he feels at home in Chelsea and that it is such a blessing to be a part of the community. Serving as President of King’s Home for 19 years, Burdette thanked the business leaders for the support received during his time there. He praised the school systems across Shelby County for the many ways King’s Home students have been supported, and how much that means to not only the students, but also the many people involved with the organization.

“I want to run for Governor and take that fight for change for all Alabamians,” he said. “People are hungry for change. They are tired of being at the bottom of the list in education, healthcare, prisons, mental health issues, and more. We have great people and a great state. We also need great leadership in Montgomery with a commonsense approach, working together.”

Burdette said that it’s vitally important for trust to be restored in Montgomery and said, “The culture must be changed to reflect complete transparency of our leaders.”

Susan DuBose also spoke to the CBA regarding her campaign for Alabama House of Representatives, District 45. This widespread area includes parts of Chelsea, Dunnavant Valley, Highland Lakes, Leeds, Greystone, all of Hwy. 41, and all of Hwy. 43. There are two Republican candidates in the race, Ms. DuBose and Dickie Drake, who currently holds the office. Since there are only two candidates, the vote on May 24 will decide the next Representative for District 45.

DuBose said she is running for State Representative for District 45 because she feels the current representation is not the best it can be.

“A representative should truly represent an entire district. It takes an active, engaged and energetic person to be involved in order to successfully represent the people,” she said.

Dickie Drake, who holds the current Alabama House of Representatives, District 45, was unable to attend the meeting due to the House being in session in Montgomery. In his absence was his wife, Anita, who gave a brief overview of her husband’s office and where he stands on certain issues.

“My husband believes that he is a public servant and not a politician,” she said. “He takes his position seriously and personally. He votes his convictions after listening to his constituents – you, the people, and prays before each session and each election.”

–Submitted by Donna Bowles, CBA president