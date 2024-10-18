Car show featuring Corvettes coming to Inverness next month

× Expand Photo courtesy of MOB INC A Corvette on display at a recent MOB INC car show. The group will have a car show featuring Corvettes on Nov. 2 in Inverness.

MOB INC car club will spotlight Corvettes at its next gathering on Nov. 2. Corvette owners from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee are expected to participate in the event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 40 Inverness Center Parkway.

MOB INC has averages 500 cars per event with each event featuring a different theme.

The November event will focus on the iconic Corvette and give an opportunity for Corvette owners across the region to showcase their vehicles.

The event will also include a variety of food trucks and refreshments provided by local vendors such as the Hot Dog Man, Bob Java, and taco trucks. The club is supported by numerous sponsors, including Coca-Cola, Monster Energy, Ferrari of Nashville, Truist Bank, Adys Racers, Racing for Children’s, and nearly 50 other sponsors.

In addition to bringing together the car community, MOB INC has raised over $12,000 for charity. The club’s efforts to give back to the community continue to be a driving force behind its monthly gatherings.

For more information about MOB INC, including details about future events and the club’s charitable initiatives, visit their website at http://mobincbhm.com/.