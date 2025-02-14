Car wash coming to former site of Lloyd's Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright. New Day Car Wash on U.S. 280

A New Day Car Wash will occupy part of the old Lloyd's Restaurant property.

A sign currently at the site says the car wash will be coming to the property which is currently undergoing construction. The New Day website has "a coming soon" teaser for the new location at 5305 U.S. 280, Birmingham.

It appears the car wash won't be the only new construction on the site. A sign next to the site where the car wash is being built lists that piece of property as available.

The family who owned the property where Lloyd’s Restaurant stood sold the property for $5 million in December, according to Shelby County Property Records.

Two pieces of property were sold – 5301 U.S. 280, where the restaurant stood – and 5305 U.S. 280, where the parking lot was.

5301 U.S. 280 sold for $3 million from PMS Shelby (c/o Tom Stevens) to JAD3 Hwy 280 Inc. on Dec. 16. The other piece of property, 5305, was sold to JAD3 for $2 million on Dec. 11 from Eli’s, Inc (c/o Bogue Stevens).

The properties are more than four acres in land combined – 1.59 acres where the parking lot sits and 2.5 acres where the building stands.

JAD3 appears affiliated with GenRev Development, which specializes in property development.

On Jan. 16, JAD3 sold the 5305 property to 280 New Day, LLC for $2.9 million.

LIV Development announced in February 2024 that it had launched New Day Car Wash while opening a location in Vestavia Hills. On its website it New Day also lists a Fultondale location and a Tuscaloosa location as "coming soon."

Lloyds, a mainstay of U.S. 280 closed in 2023. The owner, Eli Stevens, died in 2020.