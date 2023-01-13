Casey sworn in as new District Attorney for Shelby County

× Expand Matt Casey

District Attorney Matt Casey’s investiture was held on Jan. 13, 2023, making him the newest District Attorney of Shelby County, the 18th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama.

Casey won the election in Nov. 2022, and has been the acting District Attorney since being appointed by Governor Kay Ivey on Dec. 2, 2022. Casey follows Jill Lee in this position and plans to continue the great work of his predecessors by working diligently with local law enforcement to prosecute crimes and protect the way of life in Shelby County.

Originally from the Mobile area, Casey graduated from the University of South Alabama and went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law of Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. After graduation, he worked in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for fourteen years, where he honed his trial skills. He learned to work with victims and their families and partnered with law enforcement to achieve the best results for the community. He stated, “I’m honored to serve my community as the District Attorney of Shelby County and look forward to working closely with local law enforcement and officials to continue to serve our citizens.”

Casey and his wife, Dr. Emily Bell Casey, have been married and lived in Shelby County for 19 years. Dr. Casey is a graduate of Pelham High School where she continues to serve as their sports physician. Their two daughters attend school in the Shelby County School System where Casey has been a volunteer basketball and softball coach. He enjoys cheering for them and their teammates in their various activities. Casey is committed to his family and is committed to his Shelby County community. He looks forward to serving both in the coming years to the best of his ability.

--Submitted by Shelby County District Attorney’s Office