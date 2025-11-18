Cat-n-Bird Winery to host Fall Shop Local Vendor Market Saturday, Nov. 22

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cat-n-Bird Winery. Cat-n-Bird Winery’s quarterly Local Vendor Market showcases local artisans and small businesses in an open-air shopping experience outside the winery pavilion. The next market is Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at 11661 Old Highway 280.

Cat-n-Bird Winery will host its quarterly Fall Shop Local Vendor Market on Saturday, Nov. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. outside the winery pavilion. The winery itself will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

The market will feature more than 30 local artisans and small businesses offering handcrafted items and seasonal products.

Roll Cajun Boudin food truck will serve from noon to 3 p.m., and Stuart Douglas will perform live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Wine and beer slushies will be available, and football will be shown on the TVs.

Dogs on a leash and well-behaved children are welcome. The event is free to attend. For vendor inquiries, email info@cat-n-bird.com or visit cat-n-bird.com.