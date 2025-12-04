Cat-n-Bird Winery to screen 'A Christmas Story' on Dec. 7

Cat-n-Bird Winery, at 11661 Old Highway 280 in Chelsea, will host a festive outdoor movie night on Sunday, Dec. 7, featuring a screening of the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

Activities begin at 5 p.m. with Christmas music, bonfires and complimentary s’mores. The Get Fried food truck will be on-site, and guests may purchase popcorn, hot chocolate, wine, beer, warm pretzels and mulled cider. The movie will begin at 6 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and arrive early to secure a good viewing spot. Admission is free, but attendees are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys or necessities to support the King’s Home toy drive.

For more information, call 205-610-9463.