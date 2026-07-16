Celebrate National Moth Week at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will celebrate National Moth Week with "Moths on the Mountain" on Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m.

The evening program will take place on the porch of the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, where participants will learn about the diverse species of moths that emerge after dark and the vital role they play as pollinators and contributors to healthy ecosystems.

Using special lights and observation stations, visitors will get an up-close look at a variety of moth species while learning about their unique adaptations, nighttime behaviors and ecological importance.

Designed for all ages, the program offers families and nature enthusiasts an opportunity to experience a side of the natural world that is often overlooked while celebrating one of the year's largest citizen science events dedicated to moths.

The program is free with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park and for overnight guests.