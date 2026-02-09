Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Oak Mountain State Park with nature, wildlife and hands-on fun

× Expand Submitted For the Love of Nature: Valentine’s Day at the Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host For the Love of Nature: Valentine’s Day at the Park on Saturday, Feb. 14, with separate sessions tailored for couples and singles.

The couples session will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and is designed as a shared experience celebrating connection and the natural world. Activities include a guided walk along the Treetop Nature Trail boardwalk to learn about the park’s non-releasable birds of prey, tree ring printing to create a keepsake inspired by the forest and an animal meet-and-greet with a Valentine’s-themed photo booth. The cost is $25 per couple.

The singles session will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and focuses on self-love, nature appreciation and creativity. Participants will enjoy a guided nature hike, leaf-pounding art using natural materials on tea towels, and opportunities to meet animal ambassadors and take photos. The singles session costs $15 per person.

Both programs are designed to highlight Oak Mountain’s wildlife and scenic setting while offering a relaxed, interactive way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Registrants will meet at the beach access parking lot near the treetop nature trail crosswalk.

For more information or to register, visit alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park/interpretive-events-and-programming.