Chamber enters 10th year of "Keeping it Real"

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby County Chamber Pari Barzegari works with a 9th grade student at Shelby County High School during the "Keeping it Real" program

The Shelby County Chamber has entered its tenth year, presenting “Keeping it Real” a career readiness program geared toward money management, responsibility and all things “adulting.”

While the pandemic moved the program to a virtual format during the 2020-2021 year, The Shelby County Chamber headed back into the classroom in 2022.

Workforce development has been a top priority for the chamber over the past several years, and this program is intended to teach ninth-graders about the future challenges of adulthood and encourage them to prepare as they get closer to independence.

“Our hope for the program is that students can see the value in going after additional training and pursuing a high-wage, high-opportunity careers,” said Pari Barzegari Vice President of Community and Career Development the Chamber. “It’s a way we can engage with ninth-graders and develop a pathway to their future.”

The Chamber has recently revamped the program, and added the “Bite of Reality” app which eliminates paper budgets and guides students in an app-based platform, akin to online banking.

This program is open to both public and private schools in the Shelby County area between September and March each year. Currently, it works in conjunction with the career prep classes at the high schools and teaches skills such as work ethic, time management and the importance of communication. The program also puts heavy emphasis on financial planning for life after high school.

The chamber hopes the take away for students will be learning the difference between gross and net income, the importance of budgeting and just how expensive “real life” can be.

Through the Bite of Reality app, sponsored by eCO Credit Union freshman visit 8 platforms to make decisions on expenses such as child care, utilities, finances, housing, transportation, groceries, clothing and entertainment.

“We are so thankful and excited to be partnering with the Shelby County Chamber for a second year to present Bite of Reality® as part of the Keeping It Real Program,” said Hope Finley, ēCO Credit Union Marketing Director. “The hands-on gamification that is used for the Bite of Reality® presentation is impactful for the students because they are in control of the decisions, they make in regards to their simulated life-scenario. The app is designed for the students to “fail” or “run out of money”, because we learn best when we fail, and it better prepares them for making real purchasing decisions, with real money, and realize there are real-life consequences of bad money management. We hope participating in Bite of Reality® helped students think about their future and begin having conversations with their parents or guardians about how to effectively manage money.”

With programs going through 12th grade, students beginning the “Keeping It Real” program as freshmen are just starting their journey. Tenth-graders participate in Connect 2 Careers, which works as an interactive career fair. Juniors take part in Communication Matters to prepare for job interviews, resume building and other ways to showcase their talents. As seniors, students learn more about local companies and their apprenticeships through Shelby County’s 58 Inc., which promotes workforce readiness and economic development.

To learn more about the chamber programs offered to high schoolers, visit shelbychamber.org/about-us/shelbyone-next-level.