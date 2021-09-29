Chamber hosts annual Industry Appreciation reception

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby County Chamber

The Shelby County Chamber and 58 INC, Shelby County’s economic development corporation, hosted the 9th annual “Industry Appreciation Reception” Sept. 23 at Inverness Country Club.

The event highlighted local business owners, companies and representatives for their work in growing the Shelby County economy and providing local educators insight into career pathways available to students. The night also served as an opportunity for local organizations to network with businesses.

Pradco Outdoor Brands, was recognized for being an integral part of the Shelby County High School – Ready to Work program classrooms, and providing a Spring 2020 tour of their production warehouse in Calera. eCO Credit Union was recognized as the 2020-2021 career readiness partner, collaborating with The Shelby County Chamber to bring the “Bite of Reality” app to 2700 Shelby County students, during the virtual “Keeping it Real” this past school year.

The Shelby County Chamber and 58 INC. recognized the participants of the Summer 2021 Shelby County “Career Corps” program. The program, which launched in May 2021, was designed to provide paid internships for educators who wish to learn more about the variety of career pathways that exist for their students and how to make subject matter relevant in the classroom. Career Corps companies throughout Shelby County hosted an educator this summer, showcasing their operation, departments, opportunities and challenges.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity that Career Corps has provided educators to empower our students to become our future industry leaders." said Celia Dozier of the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center.

Companies learned more about the trial’s educators face in the classroom and provide a mechanism to brainstorm mutually beneficial solutions for students that will ultimately become potential employees. “Connecting our Shelby County educators to industry was incredibly beneficial for our educators, and our companies, each connected, brainstormed and revived the career pathways our students will soon be following,” said Pari Barzegari, Community and Career Development Vice President, with The Shelby County Chamber

Funding for the Career Corps program was made possible through a grant from Cawaco RC&D, Inc., which makes it possible to offer each educator a stipend for days worked.

The following 2021 Career Corps Companies and Educators were recognized:

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services hosted: Shahalini Gilbert – Montevallo Middle School

Altec hosted: Nick Wang – Pelham High School; Amanda Hope -Pelham High School

America’s First Federal Credit Union hosted: Jennifer Rosenow -Calera High School

Compact hosted: Gidget Gray -Thompson High School

Express Employment Professionals hosted: Manda O’Connell-Thompson High School and Jennifer Rosenow – Calera High School

HeartSouth, Alabaster hosted: LaTasha Thomas – Shelby County Career Technical Education Center and Andrea Maddox – Chelsea High School

Innovation Depot hosted: Jennifer Rosenow – Calera High School and Manda O’Connell - Thompson High School

Judge Allison Boyd hosted: Beth Cain – Calera Middle School

Main Street Calera hosted: Lindsay Irwin – Calera Intermediate School

Main Street Columbiana hosted: Lindsay Irwin – Calera Intermediate School

Main Street Montevallo hosted: Lindsay Irwin – Calera Intermediate School

McLeod Software hosted: Dawn Cabera – Montevallo High School; Anne Kay – Oak Mountain Intermediate School and Michelle LeSueur – Pelham High School

PRADCO Outdoor Brands hosted: Geffory Wymer – New Direction; Tania Olivares – Calera Middle School and Paula Tolbert – Chelsea Park Elementary

Scout Branding Company hosted: Clif Naron – Helena High School

Shelby County Arts Council hosted: Paula Tolbert – Chelsea Park Elementary

Shelby Baptist Medical Center hosted: Celia Dozier – Shelby County Career Technical Education Center

Shelby County Legislative Delegation hosted: Beth Cain - Calera Middle School

SYSCO hosted: Geffory Wymer – New Direction

Therachem hosted: Celia Dozier - Shelby County Career Technical Education

Vinehouse Nursery hosted: Manda O’Connell – Thompson High School