Chamber presents small business awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julie Gardner Left to right: Tyler Lipe, Regions Bank; Steve Pennington, Owner of Blue’s Bourbon & Brews; Jessie Wade, GM of Blue’s Bourbon & Brews; Mechelle Wilder, ARC Realty

The Shelby County Chamber hosted its 10th annual Small Business Awards on May 18 at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square.

The event was co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Main Street.

The awards program aims to support Shelby County small businesses by recognizing successful companies, spotlighting the businesses that play a vital role in building local communities and overall economy, and celebrating the positive impact that small business has on Shelby County and its municipalities.

“Small businesses play a vital role in building our Shelby County communities and overall economy,” said The Shelby County Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer. “We want to celebrate their successes and support them in their endeavors.”

Dr. Bruce Irwin, the founder, owner, CEO and board chairman of American Family Care, was the program’s featured speaker.

“We’re thrilled Dr. Irwin could join us for this 10th annual small business celebration in the same year his organization is celebrating its 40th year of doing business,” Mancer said.

Nominated companies were evaluated on staying power; growth in number of employees; increase in sales and unit volume; response to adversity; and evidence of contributions to aid community-oriented projects.

There were a total of 36 nominees in five different categories:

Advanced Landscape Services

Adventurer’s Coffee

ARC of Shelby County

Bama Burgers 2

Blues’ Bourbon & Brews

Buck Creek Coffee House

Champions Boxing

Creations Galore & Moore

DaySole Coffee Lab

Delta Blues Hot Tamales

Drain Right Guttering

Dry Tech Water Restoration

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company

Plant

Ryan Fagerstrom State Farm Insurance Agency

Falcon Art Supply

Fuzzy Butts Pet Supply

Gagliano Mortgage

Team Lehman KW Realty

Low Latency Communications

Mobile Fleet Specialists

Oak Mountain Brewing Company

Restoration 1 of Birmingham

Reverie Creations

Royal Restoration

Rux Carter Insurance

Save My Cell

Shelby Baptist Association

Soul Spot Wings

Specification Rubber Products, Inc.

Strand Coffeehouse

T Fox SalonSpa

Temperature Pro

Urban Home Market

Vinehouse Nursery

Workspace

The winners were:

Category I: (One to five employees): Creations Galore & Moore

Category II: (Six to 10 employees): Blue’s Bourbon & Brews

Category III: (11 to 20 employees): Vinehouse Nursery

Category IV: (21 or more employees): Drytech Water Restoration

Category V: (less than 25 employees, open less than one year). New Small Business of the Year: Daysol Coffee Lab

– Submitted by Julie Gardner