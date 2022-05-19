Chamber presents small business awards

Photo courtesy of Julie Gardner
Left to right: Tyler Lipe, Regions Bank; Steve Pennington, Owner of Blue’s Bourbon & Brews; Jessie Wade, GM of Blue’s Bourbon & Brews; Mechelle Wilder, ARC Realty
The Shelby County Chamber hosted its 10th annual Small Business Awards on May 18 at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square.
The event was co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Main Street.
The awards program aims to support Shelby County small businesses by recognizing successful companies, spotlighting the businesses that play a vital role in building local communities and overall economy, and celebrating the positive impact that small business has on Shelby County and its municipalities.
“Small businesses play a vital role in building our Shelby County communities and overall economy,” said The Shelby County Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer. “We want to celebrate their successes and support them in their endeavors.”
Dr. Bruce Irwin, the founder, owner, CEO and board chairman of American Family Care, was the program’s featured speaker.
“We’re thrilled Dr. Irwin could join us for this 10th annual small business celebration in the same year his organization is celebrating its 40th year of doing business,” Mancer said.
Nominated companies were evaluated on staying power; growth in number of employees; increase in sales and unit volume; response to adversity; and evidence of contributions to aid community-oriented projects.
There were a total of 36 nominees in five different categories:
- Advanced Landscape Services
- Adventurer’s Coffee
- ARC of Shelby County
- Bama Burgers 2
- Blues’ Bourbon & Brews
- Buck Creek Coffee House
- Champions Boxing
- Creations Galore & Moore
- DaySole Coffee Lab
- Delta Blues Hot Tamales
- Drain Right Guttering
- Dry Tech Water Restoration
- Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company
- Plant
- Ryan Fagerstrom State Farm Insurance Agency
- Falcon Art Supply
- Fuzzy Butts Pet Supply
- Gagliano Mortgage
- Team Lehman KW Realty
- Low Latency Communications
- Mobile Fleet Specialists
- Oak Mountain Brewing Company
- Restoration 1 of Birmingham
- Reverie Creations
- Royal Restoration
- Rux Carter Insurance
- Save My Cell
- Shelby Baptist Association
- Soul Spot Wings
- Specification Rubber Products, Inc.
- Strand Coffeehouse
- T Fox SalonSpa
- Temperature Pro
- Urban Home Market
- Vinehouse Nursery
- Workspace
The winners were:
Category I: (One to five employees): Creations Galore & Moore
Category II: (Six to 10 employees): Blue’s Bourbon & Brews
Category III: (11 to 20 employees): Vinehouse Nursery
Category IV: (21 or more employees): Drytech Water Restoration
Category V: (less than 25 employees, open less than one year). New Small Business of the Year: Daysol Coffee Lab
– Submitted by Julie Gardner