Chamber recognizes outstanding students and educators

The Shelby County Chamber held it’s eighth annual Student & Educator of the Year program virtually on April 28.

The student nominees were evaluated on the following criteria: GPA, extra-curricular activities and awards, a written response on their proposed career track/course of study and letters of recommendation. Each student was asked to attend a 15 minute interview with a panel of three judges.

The Educator of the Year candidates were divided by elementary, middle and high school by their school principals. Three judges evaluated them on their philosophy of teaching, community involvement and recommendations from colleagues and school administrators, including a brief video where many showcased their exceptional classrooms.

All of the nominees were recognized during the program, and also received a visit to their school and a yard sign celebrating their nomination.

“Given that our 1,180 plus investor organizations are the future employers of these students, we think it’s an important step to recognize the excellence taking place each and every day in our classrooms throughout Shelby County,” said Chamber President & CEO Kirk Mancer.

The eight winners were:

Academic Leader Standout - Student of the Year: Shaun O’Neil, Pelham High School and Toni M. Lee, Vincent Middle High School

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby County Chamber Peter Anella III from Oak Mountain High School was named the Future Leader of the Year by The Shelby County Chamber.

Other nominees in our coverage area include:

Academic Leader Standout - Student of the Year: Mason Mathias, Briarwood Christian School and Emma Wolfe, Chelsea High School

Mason Mathias, Briarwood Christian School and Emma Wolfe, Chelsea High School Career Pathway Standout - Student of the Year Nominees: Anna Gardner Herren, Briarwood Christian School; Bryndie Hunsaker, Chelsea High School and John Berik Blanton, Oak Mountain High School

Anna Gardner Herren, Briarwood Christian School; Bryndie Hunsaker, Chelsea High School and John Berik Blanton, Oak Mountain High School Elementary School Educator Nominees: Keaghan Hinson, Chelsea Park Elementary School; Mari Newton, Forest Oaks Elementary School; Julie “Mauri” Crisler, Inverness Elementary School; Heather Braswell, Mt. Laurel Elementary School and Kim Ethridge, Oak Mountain Intermediate School

Keaghan Hinson, Chelsea Park Elementary School; Mari Newton, Forest Oaks Elementary School; Julie “Mauri” Crisler, Inverness Elementary School; Heather Braswell, Mt. Laurel Elementary School and Kim Ethridge, Oak Mountain Intermediate School Middle School Educator Nominees: Michelle Nivens, Chelsea Middle School and Carla Higginbotham, Oak Mountain Middle School

Michelle Nivens, Chelsea Middle School and Carla Higginbotham, Oak Mountain Middle School High School Educator Nominees: Walter Ryan Adams, Chelsea High School and Danny DuBose, Oak Mountain High School

The five student recipients will receive a $1,000 cash award, and the three educator recipients will receive a $750 cash award.

“The student recipients will receive these funds to continue their education and career development, and the teachers will receive their awards for use in their classrooms at their discretion,” said Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Director of Community & Career Development.