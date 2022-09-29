Chamber recognizes police and fire heroes

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Ten police departments and eight fire departments throughout Shelby County recognized their nominees for policeman and firefighter of the year at the Shelby Chamber Public Safety Awards luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex on Sept. 28.

The annual luncheon, presented by the Shelby County Chamber, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence in public safety by presenting them with an award.

“This program is an opportunity to personally thank the fire, police and sheriff personnel, and honor them for the outstanding service and sacrifices they make each day in keeping our respective communities a safe place to live, work, and play,” said Shelby Chamber president Kirk Mancer.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department recipient was Dept. Sheriff David Pressley. He began his law enforcement career in 2019 after leaving a corporate leadership role in the private sector. The Oak Mountain High School graduate also served in Ukraine as a Christian missionary and wrote a book about his experience.

Pressley graduated from the University of Alabama with a Political Science degree and came to work for the SCSO in 2019.

Captain Clay Hammac said that during his short time at the SCSO as a deputy, Pressley has gone far above and beyond in his humble service to others in the community.

“As one of the most proactive law enforcement officers in our Patrol Division, David never passes a cry for help, or rest in his pursuit of seeking justice for a victim,” Hammac said.

Pressley also serves as a member of the Project Lifesaver Team, which is dedicated to members of the community who struggle with Alzheimer’s, dementia or autism. Hammac added that Pressley is respected by his peers and also devotes his time training new patrol deputies as a Field Training officer.

“His example of humble service, selfless leadership, and unquestionable integrity is only one of the many reasons he is deserving for this year’s Public Safety Award,” Hammac said.

Other Police Departments recipients:

Hoover Police Department, Officer Blake Walker

Alabaster Police Department: Police Corporal David Sharpe

Calera Police Department: Detective David Malpica and Detective Juan (Sebastian) Taborda

Columbiana Police Department: Corporal Allexis Rittenhouse

Harpersville Police Department: Sgt. Patrol Supervisor Kenneth E. Robertson

Helena Police Department: Compact Detective Kenny Lowery

Montevallo Police Department: Officer TJ Wolfe

Pelham Police Department: Officer Daniel Turner

University of Montevallo Police Department: Officer Josh Hammond

Chelsea Fire & Rescue recipient was Firefighter Ethan Redden. Chief Joe Lee said that Redden fits the definition of a hero. Two occurrences of his putting service before self include assisting an elderly couple whose dog passed away on the way to the vet, and helping them bury it at their residence. Lee said he provided comfort care and went above the normal call of duty. Another instance was responding to a call of an elderly man who was filling his car at a gas station. When he was transported, Redden filled up his tank with his own money and moved his vehicle to the fire station until he could retrieve it.

Other Fire Departments recipients: