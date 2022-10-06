Chamber recognizes tourism and recreation winners

Photos courtesy of the Shelby County Chamber Photos courtesy of the Shelby County Chamber Photos courtesy of the Shelby County Chamber

Several businesses in Chelsea were nominees for the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards at a luncheon Oct. 6 at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square.

In order to qualify, the nominated organization had to be engaged in tourism or recreation, and meet any one of the following: operates in Shelby County, has a Shelby County business license or is a participating organization with any of the following: Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street or The Shelby County Chamber, all who were co-hosts of the event.

Nominees were evaluated based on social media engagement, community engagement, a submitted information packet and participation/investment in any of the host organizations.

Categories included lodging, restaurants, attractions/recreation and events/festivals.

All 2022 nominees will be recognized at the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon which will take place Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Olde Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Recipients in each of the four categories will be announced at the luncheon.

American Village

Amore Restaurant

Arby’s- Chelsea

Bellini’s

Buffalo Wild Wings- Chelsea

Candlewood Suites- Alabaster

Chelsea Community Center

Melrose Park & Splash Pad- Chelsea

ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom

Corbin Farms Winery

DC Elite Productions

Fairfield Inn & Suites- Pelham

First Friday Calera Main Street

Half Shell Oyster House

Hampton Inn- Pelham

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Liberty Day- Columbiana

Majestic Caverns

Margarita Grill

Montevallo Arts Fest/Montevallo Arts Collaborative

Oakhouse Restaurant

Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ

Oak Mountain State Park

Pelham Civic Complex

Pelham Palooza in the Park

Pelham Racquet Club

Station 31 Kitchen

Winners in each category were:

Restaurant: Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ

Lodging: Hampton Inn & Suites- Pelham

Attractions & Recreation: American Village

Festival: First Fridays Calera Main Street