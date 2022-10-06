Chamber recognizes tourism and recreation winners

Photos courtesy of the Shelby County Chamber
Several businesses in Chelsea were nominees for the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards at a luncheon Oct. 6 at the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square.
In order to qualify, the nominated organization had to be engaged in tourism or recreation, and meet any one of the following: operates in Shelby County, has a Shelby County business license or is a participating organization with any of the following: Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street or The Shelby County Chamber, all who were co-hosts of the event.
Nominees were evaluated based on social media engagement, community engagement, a submitted information packet and participation/investment in any of the host organizations.
Categories included lodging, restaurants, attractions/recreation and events/festivals.
American Village
Amore Restaurant
Arby’s- Chelsea
Bellini’s
Buffalo Wild Wings- Chelsea
Candlewood Suites- Alabaster
Chelsea Community Center
Melrose Park & Splash Pad- Chelsea
ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom
Corbin Farms Winery
DC Elite Productions
Fairfield Inn & Suites- Pelham
First Friday Calera Main Street
Half Shell Oyster House
Hampton Inn- Pelham
Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
Liberty Day- Columbiana
Majestic Caverns
Margarita Grill
Montevallo Arts Fest/Montevallo Arts Collaborative
Oakhouse Restaurant
Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ
Oak Mountain State Park
Pelham Civic Complex
Pelham Palooza in the Park
Pelham Racquet Club
Station 31 Kitchen
Winners in each category were:
Restaurant: Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ
Lodging: Hampton Inn & Suites- Pelham
Attractions & Recreation: American Village
Festival: First Fridays Calera Main Street