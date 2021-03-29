Chamber to host recycling day in Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Shelby County Chamber, along with United Ability and Gone For Good, will host a Ready to Shred recycling day event at Chelsea City Hall on April 8.

The Shelby County Chamber, along with United Ability and Gone For Good, will host a Ready to Shred recycling day event at Chelsea City Hall on April 8. The Chelsea Business Alliance and the city of Chelsea will also be hosts of the event which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be an on-site mobile truck for document destruction and a hazardous electronic-waste drop off area.

Acceptable e-waste items include computers/laptops, cellphones, DVD players, VCRs, communications equipment, office machines, printers, stereos, servers/routers, flat screen TVs and monitors.

Items unable to be accepted are tubed TVs, tubed computer monitors, batteries and refrigerators.

There will be a limit of three to four banker boxes of paper items; three to four leaf bags of accepted recyclables and three to four medium plastic storage bins of acceptable items.

Masks will be required at all times and social distancing must be observed. Chamber staff will be on site and participants are expected to handle their own recyclables.

For information, visit shelbychamber.org.