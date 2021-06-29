Chamber’s Minute: Getting back together

On June 3, The Shelby County Chamber and its collaborative partners at Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Main Street celebrated the positive impact that small business has on our county and our respective communities.

That celebration culminated in the 2021 edition of the Shelby County Small Business Awards Luncheon.

It was not lost on any of the co-hosts — or the attendees — how this year’s event was so very different from last year’s program.

The most significant aspect of the 2021 program? We were able to gather safely in person to celebrate 27 amazing small businesses throughout our county.

While the 2020 program saluted equally deserving nominees, the opportunity to be with all of the nominees, to recognize them and to acknowledge their success was an extremely positive one.

During most of 2020, businesses throughout Shelby County learned how to work in significantly different ways. And, while many of those new ways of working will be available — and in some cases here to stay — we can’t help but realize that being able to work together, safely, in person is extremely rewarding and productive.

At The Shelby County Chamber, we look forward to continuing our efforts in getting back together in all of our programming.

– Kirk Mancer, president and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber.