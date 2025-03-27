Charitable walk scheduled for April at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand File photo Oak Mountain State Park

The Southern Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the 2025 Alabama Team Hope Walk on Saturday, April 19 at Oak Mountain State Park.

The event will begin at 200 Terrace Drive, with participants gathering in support of HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families. Proceeds from the walk will directly benefit programs, advocacy, and research funded by the organization.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising campaign, taking place in over 100 cities across the United States. Since its inception in 2007, the program has raised more than $28 million for HD-related initiatives. Thousands of individuals—including families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers—take part each year to show solidarity and raise awareness for the genetic neurodegenerative disorder.

The 2025 Team Hope Walk is nationally sponsored by Neurocrine Biosciences and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, contact Shelly Luna at lunashelley@gmail.com. Online registration and donations are available at hdsa.org/thw.