Chelsea’s new splash pad will be completed soon

The Splash Pad at Melrose Park is still a few weeks away from opening.

During the June 1 city council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer said a promise was made that it would be ready by Memorial Day, but he missed the mark.

“We are running behind with contractors and weather issues, but I’ll take responsibility for that,” Picklesimer said. “The city engineer told me I was being very ambitions when I said Memorial Day. Give us a little grace on running a little late and it will certainly be worth it.”

Also during the mayor's report, Picklesimer mentioned the road construction going on around City Hall. That is the project to straighten and enhance the intersection of County Road 39 and County Road 47 that should be completed by October.

“There are going to be some detours, that’s inevitable,” he said. “Please be patient as we work through this.”

Resolutions were approved for the following items:

To accept charitable gifts of property- for the new road in front of buffalo wild wings and Arby’s given by owners of Atchison Parkway

Appoint of personnel board members Jay German, Billy Sanders and David Agee and alternate personnel board members Daniel Dempsey and Ryan Schwoebel. These volunteer positions are for a four year term and will expire June 1, 2025.

Approval of City of Chelsea Bills to be paid

During the community forum, Emily Sims from the Chelsea Library said they have already had over 100 register for the summer reading program and have also started a library podcast called “Checked Out.”

According to Jenny Mumpower from the Chelsea Historical Society programs will start back in person on July 25 at 2 p.m. and will be held quarterly. New items at the museum include a Weldon display, a new history book collection and a scavenger hunt for kids to get a free craft. The museum is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and membership is $20 per year.

Jane Ann Mueller from the Chelsea Community Center shared that room rentals are exploding and they are seeing a lot more people now that school is out. Volleyball camps will be held June 15-16 and July 20-21 for ages 1st grade through 9th grade. Cost is $55 and registration can be completed at chelsea.recdesk.com.

Fire chief Joe Lee announced the return of CPR Saturdays for people in the community. Those interested should call Station 31 at 205-678-6060 to be added to the list and a class will be formed when enough people sign up.

Dates to remember

June 8: The Croods: A New Age movie showing at the Chelsea Community Center at 1 p.m.

June 15: Soul movie showing at the Chelsea Community Center at 1 p.m.

June 15: Council meeting at City Hall 6 p.m.

June 26: Bulk trash pickup in the city of Chelsea

June 28: Chelsea Planning Commission meeting at City Hall 6 p.m.

July 3: Big Kaboom and ChelseaFest 5-9 p.m.

July 5: City Hall closed in observance of Independence Day

July 6: Council meeting at City Hall 6 p.m.

July 13: Coffee with the mayor at Chelsea Community Center 8 a.m.

July 16-18: Back to school sales tax holiday

July 20: Council meeting at 6 p.m.