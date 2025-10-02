Chelsea’s next destination is on the menu: Valley Post brings bold bites, gathering spaces to US 280 corridor

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Construction continues on Valley Post, with an array of Pihakis Restaurant Group eateries, in Chelsea. It is expected to open later this year.

Chelsea is set to welcome a new hub for dining and entertainment with the arrival of Valley Post, a 6-acre development located at the northeast corner of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road. Valley Post aims to offer a mix of culinary experiences and community spaces designed to bring people together.

The project is a collaboration between Mike Mouron and Capstone Real Estate Development and the Pihakis Restaurant Group, combining local development expertise with the success of several well-known restaurant brands.

“The wait is almost over! I’m excitedly looking forward to the opening of the Valley Post development and the additional options for food and entertainment that this will provide to our citizens. The restaurants, along with the open flow concept and the courtyard are going to be an amazing addition to our city,” newly elected mayor of Chelsea, Cody Sumners, said.

Tentatively scheduled to open in November 2025, according to PRG, the development combines thoughtful architecture with diverse dining options, giving residents and visitors a place to enjoy locally inspired flavors within a community-focused setting. Designed in collaboration with Chambliss King Architects and operated in part by the PRG, the Valley Post will showcase four distinctive restaurants, each offering a unique culinary experience, including indoor dining options and spacious outdoor patios connected by central green spaces.

“PRG is made up of restaurants that celebrate great food, born from regional traditions, in approachable and fun spaces. A collective of businesses, started by real people, created to pass from generation to generation. Our restaurants are filled with operating partners, managers, chefs, kitchen staff, bartenders and dining room personnel who collectively have years of experience and are eager to train the next generation of team members to carry on our traditions,” Creative Director of Pihakis Restaurant Group, Angie Mosier said.

Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Set to open in November 2025, the development will feature four restaurants from the Pihakis Restaurant Group (Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Diner, Little Donkey and Luca & Lucy), green spaces, and family-friendly community areas.

The restaurant lineup for the Valley Post includes Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Diner, Little Donkey and Luca & Lucy. Together, these concepts aim to give residents and visitors diverse dining options while maintaining a locally inspired focus within a thoughtfully designed, community-centered setting.

“PRG is used to creating communities within our four walls but we are also incredibly engaged in the neighborhoods where our restaurants are located. People make places and that goes for our employees and guests. There is no community without people and we enjoy opening businesses that create delicious destinations but also employment opportunities and a sense of friendship” Mosier said.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ, an award-winning brand, that will bring its traditional pit-cooked whole hog barbecue to Chelsea, a technique rooted in the Eastern Carolina style. Guests can expect classics like pork, chicken, turkey, ribs and beef, along with fresh sides, salads and a selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

Hero Diner, a spinoff of the beloved Hero Doughnuts & Buns, offers a fresh take on a local favorite, serving up brioche-style doughnuts, burgers, the Super Crunch fried chicken sandwich and house-made sweets and shakes. It’s known for being a popular breakfast and lunch destination while also offering specialty coffee and adult beverages.

“Chef Wil Drake is the mind behind the menu where brioche doughnuts are made from scratch, then topped, glazed, filled and sanded with unique combinations and seasonal flavors. Full breakfast plates, entrée salads and breakfast and lunch sandwiches utilizing house-baked brioche buns provide something for everyone,” Mosier said.

Known for its “Mexican food with a southern soul,” Little Donkey brings its Mexican specialties, sharable plates and cocktails to Shelby County. The restaurant has built a loyal following for its bold flavors and laid-back atmosphere, making it a perfect fit for Valley Post’s community-focused vibe. With its combination of fresh ingredients and Southern-inspired twists, Little Donkey aims to offer Chelsea residents a dining experience that feels both familiar and adventurous.

Luca & Lucy, a sister concept to Luca Lagotto in Homewood, Luca & Lucy will feature Italian-American-inspired dishes, including big pizzas, red sauce-infused plates and generous portions to share. The menu will be led by Chefs Rita Bernhardt and Paul Yeck.

“Chef Rita Bernhardt along with PRG Executive Chef, Paul Yeck and their culinary team enjoy creating fresh pasta, pizza, classic Italian appetizers, entrees and desserts - including gelato, in house, every day at Luca Lagotto in Homewood. Luca & Lucy will possess the same quality of ingredients and technique with a little bit of an Italian-American classic nod,” Mosier said.

The design of Valley Post incorporates native plantings and winding walking paths to create a seamless flow between the restaurants and the outdoor areas. A large, high-definition viewing screen will serve as a focal point for sports games, movie nights and special events, making the development more than just a dining destination.

“This is going to be a great family oriented spot, not only will this be known for the four amazing restaurants but also the community spaces, the tree courtyard and natural landscaping. It's going to be a great environment to be outside and we purposefully made the interior of the restaurants smaller and provided shaded outdoor community spaces for people to enjoy,” Chambliss King Architects designer Will Hall said.

Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Construction is underway at Valley Post, a six-acre dining and entertainment destination coming to the corner of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road in Chelsea.

However, Hall stated that the design and construction have presented their own set of challenges for Valley Post. Managing the build-out of four distinct restaurants simultaneously has multiplied the complexity of the project, with each concept requiring its own unique approach.

Hall explained that while every restaurant brings its own intricacies and problems to solve, the process has also been rewarding and collaborative. Solutions for one space often help inform decisions for another, making the experience both demanding and innovative. Hall added that the ability to navigate these challenges is part of what makes the work enjoyable and fulfilling.

“The most rewarding part of being a part of this team and bringing it to Chelsea is being able to design something that anybody I meet could have interacted with and enjoyed this space, that is really meaningful. I know that these concepts are really cool spaces, and I’m very excited for the people of Chelsea to get to experience them without having to drive 45 minutes to get to them,” Hall said.

The Valley Post’s location makes it an ideal destination for families, teams and groups. Its proximity to nearby soccer fields, athletic venues and Highway 280 positions it as a natural spot to gather after games or events in the area. Beyond dining, the development seeks to create a place where residents and visitors can connect, relax and enjoy time together.

Valley Post represents a significant step forward for Chelsea, reflecting the city’s continued growth and its desire for diverse dining and entertainment options close to home. With its community-driven design, locally rooted restaurant concepts and inviting shared spaces, the development is set to become a central gathering place for families, friends, and visitors alike.

As the city continues to evolve, Valley Post stands as a symbol of Chelsea’s commitment to fostering connection and creating spaces where people can come together and enjoy all that the community has to offer.