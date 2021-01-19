Chelsea adds 5,000 acres from annexation

During a special called meeting on Jan. 17, the Chelsea City Council voted to approve annexation requests that increased the size of the city by approximately 5,000 acres. The additional land will move the Chelsea city limits farther down CR-47 closer to Columbiana.

These are the 41 annexation requests that were approved during the meeting:

Ordinance 850: Annexing property belonging to David Willingham for a 10ft x 10ft section of his property at 3085 Chelsea Ridge Trail

Ordinances 851-852: Annexing property belonging to Michael Atchison near CR-49 consisting of two 10 ft. wide strips

Ordinance 853: Annexing property of Gordon Timberlands LTD for a 10ft wide strip along the western and southern border of the parcel

Ordinance 854: Annexing of property belonging to Johnny Walker on CR-49 consisting of 208 acres

Ordinance 855: Annexing of property belonging to Johnny Walker for property on Hughes Rd. consisting of 77.11 acres

Ordinances 856-857: Annexing property owned by Dennis Polley for two 10ft wide strips along Hughes Rd. on the eastern and southern borders of the parcel

Ordinances 858-860: Annexing property by The Westervelt Company for portions of property of 307 acres and 765 acres

Ordinance 861: Annexing property by Chelsea 47, LLC for property consisting of approximately 415 acres

Ordinance 862: Annexing property by Kingdom Land Development for property consisting of approximately 225 acres

Ordinances 863-869: Annexing property owned by The Westervelt Company consisting of approximately 851 acres, 640 acres, 630 acres and 340 acres.

Ordinances 870 and 871: Annexing property owned by Ethan Thomaston for property at 1181 Sumner Drive, Columbiana consisting of 404 acres and 37 acres

Ordinances 872-874: Annexing property by High Times Real Estate Co. for property on Sumner Drive consisting of 41.3 acres, 116.38 acres and approximately 79 acres.

Ordinances 875-876: Annexing property owned by the Westervelt Company consisting of approximately 79 acres

Ordinance 877: Annexing property owned by Lori Sumner for property located near Sumner Drive, Columbiana consisting of 33 acres

Ordinance 878: Annexing property from Kendall and Pamela Copeland for property at 1415 Sumner Drive, Columbiana consisting of 1.5 acres

Ordinance 879: Annexing property from Tri-L Acres Homeowners Association for property at 1415 Sumner Drive, Columbiana consisting of 8.31 acres

Ordinance 880: Annexing property from Susana House for property at 180 Bream Cove Rd., Columbiana consisting of 1.54 acres

Ordinance 881: Annexing property by Leslie Sumner Gannon, Lynn Sumner Jared and Lori Sumner McGrath for property east of Bream Cove Rd. and south of Sumner Drive, Columbiana, consisting of 0.39 acres

Ordinance 882: Annexing property by Mark Bell for property located at 1476 Sumner Drive, Columbiana consisting of 1.32 acres

Ordinance 883: Annexing property of Leslie Gannon for property near Sumner Drive and Bream Cove Rd. consisting of 33 acres.

Ordinance 884: Annexing property of Lynn Jared for property located near Sumner Drive and Bream Cove Rd. consisting of 33 acres

Ordinance 885: Annexing property of Michael and Lynn Jared for property located at 278 Bream Cove Rd., Columbiana consisting of 28.86 acres

Ordinance 886: Annexing property of Tri-L Acres Acres Airpark at 278 Bream Cove Rd., Columbiana consisting of 5.17 acres

Ordinance 887: Annexing property of Michael and Lynn Jared for property located at 245 Bream Cove Rd., Columbiana consisting of 0.71 acres

Ordinance 888: Annexing property of Leslie Gannon located at 277 Bream Cove Rd., Columbiana consisting of 0.94 acres

Ordinance 889: Annexing property of Robert and Leigh Ann Gannon for property located at 323 Bream Cove Rd., Columbiana consisting of 1.04 acres

Ordinances 890-891: Annexing property owned by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of approximately 108 acres

“I wish I knew how many hours Scott [Weygand], Crystal [Etheredge] and Mr. Jared have put into this,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer. “I want to thank all three of you and thank the council for coming in for this special called meeting.”

Picklesimer said that Mike Jarred was key to a large section of this property with multiple parcels coming in and wanted to publicly thank him for his efforts.

Weygand also thanked city engineer Keith Hager for his work on the project.

“This will establish our southern city limits next to our sister city south of us, Columbiana, and will now have a clear city limit between the city of Columbiana and Chelsea. Chelsea got a whole lot bigger tonight and took in some real nice folks. Thank you to everyone who requested annexation.”