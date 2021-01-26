Chelsea annexes more property during special called meeting

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle Mayor Tony Picklesimer Mayor Tony Picklesimer

A week after annexing almost 5,000 acres into the city, the Chelsea City Council had another special called meeting on Jan. 25 at which they approved more ordinances for annexation.

The following ordinances of annexation were approved during the meeting:

Ordinance 892: Request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property (307 acres).

Ordinance 894: Request submitted by High Times Adventure Real Estate Co., LLC for a portion of the property located on Sumner Drive, Columbiana (116.38 acres).

Ordinance 895: Request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property (+/- 79 acres).

Ordinance 896: Request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property (+/- 108 acres).

Ordinance 898: Request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property (640 acres).

Ordinance 900: Request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property (630 acres).

Ordinance 902: Request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property (340 acres).

Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked Keith Hager, Scott Weygand and Crystal Etheredge for all their work putting this together.