Melrose Park and splash pad receive award from chamber

× Expand LEAH INGRAM EAGLE Kendall Williams (left) with Jane Ann Mueller and Bart Pettus from the City of Chelsea and Shelby County Commissioner Kevin Morris (right)

In its first year of operation, Chelsea's Melrose Park and Splash Pad received The Shelby Chamber’s Tourism and Recreation Rising Star Award at a luncheon held Oct. 7.

Members of the chamber's tourism and recreation group serve as the liaison between all sectors of Shelby County’s tourism and recreation industry. Their goal is to provide assistance in promotion and development of tourism-related events and recreational activities throughout Shelby County and also encourage the use of Shelby County hotels, campgrounds, parks, bed & breakfasts and other participating lodging facilities during visitors’ stay in the county.

Each nominee was reviewed by an independent panel and evaluated on information based on criteria by the workgroup. This included: Social media engagement (35%); Community engagement (25%); General information- customer service ratings, efforts to attract tourists and visitors to Shelby County (45%) and involvement with any host organization (5%).

The nominees for the second annual Tourism and Recreation All Star awards were:

Alabama Wildlife Center

American Village

Blue’s Bourbon & Brews

Candlewood Suites

Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Chelsea Community Center

Melrose Park & Splash Pad

Delta Blues Tamales

Fairfield Inn & Suite Pelham

Hampton Inn Pelham

Hampton Inn & Suites 280 Eagle Point

Heart of Dixie RR Museum

LaPaz Restaurant - MtLaurel

Oak Mountain State Park

Old Baker Farm

Pelham Racquet Club

Shelby County Arts Council

Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods

South City Theatre Pelham

Taco Mama 119

Anvil Pub & Grill

The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar

2021 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All Star winners were:

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Kendall Williams

Kendall Williams, Manager of Tourism and Events for Shelby County, spoke to the audience before the award presentation. Her position was created by Shelby County earlier this year and she just hit her six month mark.

Her job focuses on: event planning and recruiting; marketing and branding and serving as executive director of Leadership Shelby County.

In her role, she focuses on bringing three different types of tourists to Shelby County.

Residents: who are the greatest ambassadors for the county

Leisure travelers: Those who come to the Black Box Theater for a show or to visit Oak Mountain State Park

Others who come to participate in a sporting event or corporate event and then return by choice.

Williams said the logo and website for discovershelby.com is currently undergoing rebranding and wants it to reflect an inviting image of the county.

She encourages people who are enjoying various spots in Shelby County to share on social media using #discovershelby or #discoveryshelbyal.