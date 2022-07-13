Chelsea breaks ground on first hotel

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Chelsea hotel groundbreaking

Plans for the city of Chelsea to open its first hotel are set for mid to late 2023.

A groundbreaking for the LaQuinta Inn by Wyndham, was held on July 11. Located off Atchison Drive behind Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, construction is set to begin in August and be complete by third quarter 2023. The new LaQuinta Inn by Windham in Chelsea will be four stories and have 82 rooms.

Owned by Auburn Hospitality Group based in Auburn, this will be the company’s second LaQuinta. They currently manage nine hotels in the Alabama/Georgia area with several projects in the works, including Chelsea.

Vic Patel, president of Auburn Hospitality Group, said Picklesimer visited Auburn twice to meet with him about his interest in working with him on a hotel in Chelsea.

Auburn Hospitality currently has 11 hotels in the Auburn/Opelika area and two in Columbus, GA.

“We are planning on starting the sitework in the next 30 days,” Patel said. “The patch should be ready probably by August, September and hopefully by the third quarter of next year, we should have this hotel [ready[.”

Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth was in attendance at the event and said since the pandemic is exploding and Shelby County and Chelsea are a huge part of that growth, and will continue to see more growth.

“Congratulations on what you're doing as a city and a community,” Ainsworth said. “It's exciting to see all across the state, in particular here the growth, and so I want to say congrats. Looking forward from a state standpoint, anything we can do to help your community grow, make sure you know, we're going to be your partner and in the business community, we want to make sure you understand and let us know what we can do to help.”

Krishna Paliwal, President of La Quinta & Hawthorn Brands/Head of Architecture, Design & Construction with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts addressed attendees and said on behalf of La Quinta and Wyndham, thanked those who allowed them to build the hotel in Chelsea.

“What you have done for the city and for your community is tremendous,” Paliwal said. “For us, every franchisee is so important and we put every effort into our approach in making that franchise partner of that particular hotel successful.”

Shelby County Commissioner and Chelsea business owner Dr. Robbie Hayes thanked the city for the opportunity for the county to serve and help in these projects and said they look forward to more in the future.”

Picklesimer said this journey began almost two years ago is truly a dream come true.

“It is so exciting to see this project come to fruition," he said. "Your commitment here and more importantly, your investment here are very much appreciated. We, the citizens of Chelsea, promise to be good neighbors to you, and to promote and utilize your business in every way we know how.”