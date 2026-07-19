Chelsea bridge closed through early August

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. The bridge over the north fork of Yellowleaf Creek on Liberty Road in Chelsea, is being replaced, and Liberty Road is scheduled to remain closed until Aug. 5.

The bridge over the north fork of Yellowleaf Creek on Liberty Road in Chelsea is scheduled to remain closed through Aug. 5 as the city, county and state replace it.

The substructure of the 54-year-old bridge had gotten to a point where it needed to be replaced in order for the bridge to remain safe for travel, county officials said.

The wooden bridge pilings are being replaced with steel pilings, and new pre-cast concrete spans from Conecuh Bridge & Engineering are being installed over the pilings.

Chelsea Mayor Cody Sumners said the old bridge had reached the end of its useful life and was required to be replaced by the end of this year.

“This will be great for the city because we will now have a new and much more structurally sound bridge for our citizens,” Sumners said.

The cost of the 40-yard-long bridge replacement is almost $1.2 million, with Shelby County providing $600,000, the Alabama Department of Transportation providing $350,000 and the city of Chelsea providing $250,000. Shelby County also paid for the design of the new bridge.

The contractor for the job is Bridge Builders of Alabama. Liberty Road was closed at the bridge in late May after school let out, and the goal is to complete the work before Shelby County public schools start back on August 13 to reduce traffic impacts as much as possible.

During construction, traffic is being rerouted along Shelby County 433, 440, 39 and 47. Detour signs have been posted throughout the area to assist motorists.

Shelby County also coordinated with emergency service providers, postal carriers and sanitation providers to help minimize disruptions during the closure.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and especially take note of the stop signs at the railroad crossing on Shelby County 433.

Sumners said Chelsea has always had a good partnership with Shelby County, and this bridge project is no exception.

County officials said they appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as they work to improve Liberty Road and continue investing in the county’s infrastructure.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the bridge project is asked to contact the Shelby County Highway Department at 205-669-3880 or visit roadconcern.shelbyal.com.