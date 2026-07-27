Chelsea Business Alliance meeting to focus on practical uses of AI

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Business Alliance

The Chelsea Business Alliance, an affiliate of the Shelby County Chamber, will hold its third quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.

The luncheon will feature Benji Sawyer, CEO of Sawyer Solutions LLC, who will present "AI — The Top of the Ladder (Not the First Step)," a session exploring practical ways businesses and organizations can use artificial intelligence to save time, improve efficiency and strengthen day-to-day operations.

In addition to the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to network with local business professionals and community leaders while discussing issues affecting the Chelsea business community.

The Chelsea Business Alliance is chaired by Joseph Buff of Joseph Buff Insurance Agency - Farmers Insurance, with support from The Shelby County Chamber.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by noon on Monday, Aug. 3, by emailing Kirk Mancer at kirk@shelbychamber.org.