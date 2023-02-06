Chelsea Business Alliance, Shelby County Chamber form affiliation agreement

× Expand Staff photo.

The Chelsea Business Alliance (CBA) and The Shelby County Chamber announced a closer affiliation this month. Beginning Feb. 1, the CBA became an official affiliate organization of The Shelby County Chamber.

“On behalf of the current Chelsea Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, we believe this closer affiliation with The Shelby County Chamber will be extremely beneficial to Chelsea businesses," said Georgia Lay, owner of 280 Medical Supply and 2022 President of the Chelsea Business Alliance. "The increased opportunities Chelsea businesses will receive – access to business information, workshops, increased visibility county-wide -- coupled with the chamber staff’s support for our luncheon programs is a win-win.”

Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said this effort began as a Shelby County Chamber initiative in 2020, and then progressed through 2022 with the chamber’s management of the CBA luncheons.

“With this closer affiliation, the chamber will be able to provide more direct support to the existing business community and those actively looking to expand into the Chelsea market,” Mancer said.

Joseph Buff, owner/agent of Farmers’ Insurance who will serve as CBA’s 2023 chair, said this closer affiliation truly is a working partnership for everyone, and he is excited about future opportunities.

“The future is bright for Chelsea businesses because of this working affiliation with The Shelby County Chamber,” Buff said.

The CBA’s programming will continue in 2023 with quarterly luncheon meetings and several networking events, coordinated by The Shelby County Chamber’s staff. The quarterly luncheons will continue to be held at the Chelsea Community Center, and the networking events will be held at various locations throughout the city of Chelsea. The chamber will also look to hold other events – business workshops and additional networking opportunities – in the city of Chelsea as well in 2023.

Along with Buff serving as the 2023 CBA Chair and Lay as 2023 Vice Chair, other leaders for CBA in 2023 include: Kayree Hughes (Renasant Bank), Richy Parrish (Soul Ink Printing), Melyssa Boggan (Alabama Outdoor Professionals), Diane Thomas (PostNet Chelsea) and Chris Mundy (Columbiana Tractor).

--Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber