Chelsea Car Show brings classic cars and family fun to City Hall

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Chelsea

Chelsea Lodge 886 will host the Chelsea Car Show at Chelsea City Hall, offering a day of classic cars, custom vehicles and family-friendly entertainment.

According to the event information provided, the show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road.

The event will feature a variety of classic cars, custom vehicles, trucks and specialty automobiles from around the region. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, awards presentations and opportunities to meet fellow automotive enthusiasts.

Whether bringing a vehicle to display or simply admiring the collection, attendees can expect a family-friendly community event celebrating automotive culture in the heart of Chelsea.