Chelsea Christmas Parade returns for 26th year on Dec. 20

Chelsea’s Annual Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m., marking the 26th year of the longtime community tradition.

The parade will begin at Chelsea Middle School and travel through the city before concluding at Aldi.

This year’s parade will feature more than 100 entries, including festive floats, vehicles, marching bands, dancing and walking groups, horses and a wide range of community organizations. The City of Chelsea will host the official Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade, bringing the holiday celebration to a close.

Families are encouraged to arrive early and choose a viewing spot along the route. Many attendees bring chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks to enjoy the morning comfortably.

Organizers also remind spectators to practice parade safety and remain aware of vehicles, performers and animals along the route.

The parade is free to attend. More information is available at cityofchelsea.com/218/Christmas-Parade.