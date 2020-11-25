Chelsea Christmas parade, Santa event returns

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Picklesimer. Children can have their photos taken with Santa while standing in front of a plexiglass divider to provide social distancing. × 2 of 3 Expand Staff photo. The city of Chelsea will hold its 21st annual Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 19. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Picklesimer. Cinderella will join Santa again this year andboth will perform musical numbers. Children can have their photos taken with Santa whilestanding in front of a plexiglass divider to provide social distancing. Prev Next

The city of Chelsea will hold its 21st annual Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 19. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Chelsea Middle School and end at the Winn-Dixie parking lot.

Geographic Information Systems Coordinator Gerri Smith said the outdoor tradition will continue this year, and the parade will goon as normal. There will be 10 professional floats featured, as well as several amateur floats.

The Chelsea High School band is also scheduled to perform.

Following the parade, the Santa Extravaganza will take place outside under the canopy of the entrance to the Chelsea Community Center from noon until 2 p.m.

Chelsea’s First Lady, Cindy Picklesimer, is coordinating the event, now in its fifth year.

“It’s going to be a little different this year, but it will be great,” she said. “We decided to go ahead and make it an outside event.”

The event will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Cinderella, superheroes, Beauty and the Beast, Chase from Paw Patrol and more. A balloon artist will also be making creations for the children.

Musical performances will begin at noon and both Santa and Cinderella will perform songs, along with live music from a blues band.

The Chelsea Library will have a story time with puppets along with a pre-packaged children’s craft.

There will be hand sanitizer stations avail-able, and masks are encouraged.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated behind plexiglass, where children can pose for photos in front of the glass. Children can also write their Christmas list to Santa and drop it in a box for him.

There will not be a photographer, and guests are encouraged to bring their own cameras.

For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com.