Chelsea City Council approves 100K for local schools

The Chelsea City Council approved a $15,000 education grant for an outdoor classroom at Chelsea Middle School during its regular meeting Tuesday evening, bringing the total amount of grants given in the last three weeks to $100,000.

“As a granddad of three students at the middle school, I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to the council for all that you’ve done,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer. “We just got through with approving a big round of (education grants) for all four of our schools and I’m certainly happy to see this one.”

With Council members Arthur Fisher and Casey Morris unable to attend and Chris Grace, whose wife Gina is on the faculty of Chelsea Middle School, recusing himself, the vote to fund the project was cast by Scott Weygand, Cody Summers and Picklesimer.

In their Oct. 15 meeting, the council approved motions which gave Chelsea Middle School, Chelsea High School, Forest Oaks Elementary School and Chelsea Park Elementary School grants to the tune of approximately $85,000.

The action made at the Nov. 5 meeting means the council has approved $100,000 for the five Chelsea schools. Though the council continues to give the the schools grants, the schools are part of the Shelby County Schools system.

In other actions, the City Council approved a resolution adopting a new Capital Asset Policy, authorized modifications to the terms of a line of credit from Renasant Bank, and authorized the closure of a CD and the reopening of another CD with a higher return also at Renasant Bank.

The City Council was also treated to a performance from members of the Chelsea High School cast of Beauty And The Beast. The Chelsea High School Theatre Department will present Beauty And The Beast, directed by Katie Hansen Alder, from Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at https://chelseahstheatre.wixsite.com/chhs.

The next Chelsea City Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Chelsea City Hall.