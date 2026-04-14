Chelsea City Council approves agreement with Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging

× Expand Photo by Caroline Miller. The Chelsea City Council meets on March 3. The Chelsea City Council meets on March 3.

The Chelsea City Council approved plans on March 3 to authorize Mayor Cody Sumners to execute a memorandum of agreement with the organization M4A.

M4A is the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging and was formed in 1989 to serve older Alabamians in Blount, Chilton, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties.

Sumners described the effects that he hopes the plans will have on the city of Chelsea:

“That’s going to be a huge thing for our city and the seniors in our city, allowing our Citizen Observer Patrol to go out and go into the homes with these homebound seniors that may not have the opportunity to get out and socialize, may not have family, may not have friends that check in on them,” Sumners said. “Our COPs will be delivering meals to them, stopping in and just being able to have conversations with them and just make them understand that they’re loved and cared for in our community.”

Sumners said he hopes the plans will be in place and operating by April 1, at the latest.

In other business March 3, the council: