Chelsea City Council approves improvement plan for busy 280 intersection

The Chelsea City Council unanimously passed a resolution to get the ball rolling on major aesthetic upgrades to a key U.S. 280 intersection at their Oct. 1 meeting.

The resolution authorizes the city to begin design discussions with Birmingham architecture firm Goodwin Mills Cawood (GMC) for the design improvements at the intersection of Highway 280 and County Highway 47.

Chelsea City Councilman Chris Grace said the intersection of 47 and 280 is essentially the gateway into the city and has been a sore spot since existing landscaping was removed following enhancements to the roadway to ease congestion caused by cars lining up to make left turns. He added that the council is asking GMC to design a comprehensive plan to add landscaping, lighting and new signage at the intersection and added that the city council may eventually ask GMC to consider a comprehensive plan for the entire city.

“Highway 47 and 280 is kind of the centerpiece of Chelsea. When you think of Chelsea, that's the intersection you think of," Grace said. "Unfortunately we had to dispose of some of the crepe myrtles that existed there and some of the landscaping there and it doesn't look great.

"That contract did not include landscaping services, so we're going to take this opportunity to try to improve it, refresh and update it. We've talked with GMC about an overall concept for all of the intersections across the city, but we have to start somewhere and we're going to start with 47. We really hope we can put a fresh face and a fresh brand on the City of Chelsea."

Chelsea Mayor Tony Pickleseimer expressed his support for the need to improve the city’s aesthetics along Highway 280 and acknowledged the City Council’s leadership on the issue. Also, following the meeting’s conclusion, he stated his desire to see improvements along the entire length of the city on 280 as funding becomes available.

"Thank you, council, for your vision to initiate this," Pickleseimer said. "We look forward to working with GMC again. They have done some great work for us already.

“We'd like to see it happen all the way from Tractor Supply to Highway 51,” Pickleseimer added, “but that's a lot of money."

In his mayor’s Report, Pickleseimer took the opportunity to encourage the community to support the Chelsea High School football team’s homecoming game this Friday night against Chilton County High School. He pointed out that the Hornets are 5-0 for the first time since 2016 and have an opportunity to improve to 6-0 for the first time in many years. He also highlighted many of the improvements made to Hornet Stadium in recent years.

“If you haven’t had a chance to make it out there and see the improvements, that football complex has been completely transformed over the last three years with the artificial turf, the expanded visitor’s locker room and concession stands,” Pickleseimer said. “Homecoming week will be a great time for us to pack the house and come and support our football team.”

In other items:

• The City Council approved a resolution allowing the sale of beer and table wine on Shelby County Highway 51 in Sterette.

• Approved an annexation request from Donald and Jowanda Lowden for their property located at 346 Glynn Hollow Circle.

• Pickleseimer announced the city’s 3rd Annual Rodeo, originally scheduled for September 27-28 but canceled due to the threat of bad weather, has been rescheduled for Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. The rodeo will be held at 180 Chelsea Corners Way, and gates open at 5 p.m.

The next Chelsea City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.