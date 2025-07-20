City Council, Place 4 (INCUMBENT)

Chelsea city council candidate Arthur Fisher Jr. has lived in Chelsea since 2020 with his wife, Jacy. He currently serves on the City Council and previously served on the Planning Commission. Fisher is the Public Policy Manager at Grenergy USA, focusing on energy and economic development. He holds degrees in electrical engineering and finance and works with government leaders across Alabama to create practical, people-centered policy. He

serves on the boards of McWane Science Center, the Alabama Solar Industry Association, and the Southern Renewable Energy Association, and is completing the Alabama League of Municipalities' Certified Municipal Official Program. Fisher is also a lifelong church musician, a life member of Omega Psi Phi, and a Kiwanian. He describes his leadership as rooted in showing up, listening, and doing what’s best for families and communities like Chelsea.

Why he’s running: “Chelsea is growing fast, and I want to help us grow the right way. I bring real experience in policy, budgeting, and community engagement — from serving on City Council and the Planning Commission to working with leaders across Alabama through my role in public policy. I’ve led with integrity, listened with compassion, and built relationships that get results. I love this city and want to keep serving with transparency, vision, and heart.”

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today — and why?

Managing growth. Chelsea isn’t the first city to face this, but how we respond now will shape our future. Our roads, schools, and public safety must keep pace, and that takes leadership. The real challenge is getting multiple agencies to respond to our needs while balancing priorities across other communities. We need leaders who can advocate effectively, hold developers accountable, and ensure growth doesn’t outpace our infrastructure or quality of life.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

I would champion an initiative to work more closely with developers to diversify the types of businesses coming to Chelsea. Too often, we see the same types of establishments being added, which doesn’t always reflect the needs or wants of our community. By encouraging a broader mix of restaurants, retail, services, and family-friendly spaces, we can better serve residents, support local entrepreneurship, and make Chelsea a place where people can live, work, and enjoy life without leaving town.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

Balancing growth with quality of life starts with thoughtful planning. That means ensuring development doesn’t outpace our roads, schools, or public safety. I also believe every new project should consider green spaces with places where families can gather, kids can play, and neighbors can relax. As a council member, I’ll continue advocating for growth that respects our small-town character while creating spaces that keep Chelsea livable, welcoming, and connected for everyone.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

In five years, I want Chelsea to keep growing in a way that feels intentional, connected, and true to who we are. That means encouraging development that still feels like a tight-knit community while maintaining our city’s beauty. I want young people to feel proud of where they’re from and confident they don’t have to leave to find opportunity. Chelsea should be a place where families thrive and future generations choose to stay and build.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

Transparency starts with communication before decisions are made. That means sharing updates, encouraging input, and keeping residents informed through meetings, livestreams, and social media. I respond directly to messages and will soon launch “Coffee with Councilman Fisher,” a monthly meetup open to anyone who wants to talk. Trust is built through presence and accountability. Growing up in a law enforcement family, I was taught that integrity isn’t optional. It’s how you lead.

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

I believe in showing up and being approachable. That means staying active in community events, answering emails and messages, and keeping people in the loop. I’m active on social media and regularly attend neighborhood meetings because I want people to feel comfortable sharing their ideas or concerns. In a growing city like ours, responsive leadership isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

The city should strengthen coordination with Shelby County Schools on growth planning and infrastructure. As Chelsea continues to expand, school capacity must be a top priority. That includes advocating for additional resources, exploring creative funding solutions, and aligning city development decisions with school impact. We can’t make school support a reactive issue. It must be part of our long-term strategy to keep classrooms from overcrowding and ensure every student has space to learn and thrive.