City Council, Place 5 (UNOPPOSED)

Chelsea City Council candidate Casey Morris is a dedicated public servant and lifelong resident of Shelby County. A 2005 graduate of Chelsea High School, Morris has deep roots in the community he proudly serves. He was first elected to the Chelsea City Council in 2016 and currently represents Place 5.

Morris brings over a decade of business and entrepreneurial experience to the council, along with a strong commitment to smart growth, infrastructure development, and community-first policies. He has played a key role in initiatives such as Chelsea's designation as an Alabama Community of Excellence and has served on committees for hiring key city personnel.

Professionally, Morris serves as the IT Service Desk Coordinator at McLeod Software, a leading provider of transportation management solutions.

He and his wife, Rachel, are proud parents of two children, Alyssa and Conner, and are active members of Liberty Baptist Church. His vision for Chelsea centers on preserving the city's charm while planning for a vibrant, sustainable future.

Why he’s running:

I was inspired to run because I care deeply about the future of Chelsea and wanted to be a voice for responsible growth, community values, and transparent leadership. I bring years of experience in business and public service, along with a strong understanding of budgeting, infrastructure planning, and community engagement.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Chelsea today — and why?

Growth is inevitable, but it must be managed with thoughtful planning, infrastructure investment, and community input to preserve what makes Chelsea special.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

Managing growth responsibly.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

By enhancing parks and greenways, improving roadways and drainage, and ensuring our city services meet the needs of a growing population.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

I envision a Chelsea that maintains its small-town charm while offering modern amenities, strong schools, and a vibrant local economy.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

I support regular updates through social media, newsletters, and public meetings, and I’m always available to answer questions or concerns via email.

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

I believe in open communication, regular town halls, and making city information accessible so every resident feels heard and represented.