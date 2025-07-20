Chelsea City Council Candidate Dr. Jeff Honea II

City Council, Place 4

Chelsea city council candidate Dr. Jeff Honea is a third-generation pharmacist and proud Samford University graduate who has grown his business footprint from the ground up. Beginning his entrepreneurial journey at 16 with a landscaping company, Jeff now owns and operates four pharmacies in Alabama with a fifth location opening soon. His ventures span healthcare, real estate, a quarter horse breeding operation, tree service, dumpster rentals, and most recently, a tech startup.

Jeff is running not as a career politician, but as a pragmatic problem solver with a proven track record in business, community service, and innovation. Known for his hands-on leadership, efficiency-first mindset, and people-centered values, he aims to bring accountability, economic vision, and fresh energy to public office.

Grounded in faith, family, and fairness, Jeff is driven by a deep belief in local opportunity, charitable action, and restoring integrity in decision-making. His approach combines the savvy of a business owner with the empathy of a community pharmacist — always focused on delivering real results for real people.

Jeff believes it’s time for leaders who build and will fight for the citizens of Chelsea, seeking their interests first. He believes it is his civic duty to serve the city he grew up in and loves. He’s ready to do just that.

Why he’s running:

I’m running to bring real-world problem-solving, accountability, and fresh energy to our community. As a pharmacist and entrepreneur who built multiple businesses from scratch, I understand the challenges families and small businesses face every day. My experience creating jobs, managing growth, and serving people directly has prepared me to lead with purpose and integrity. I’m not a politician; I’m a builder, a business-owner, and a neighbor who’s ready to get things done.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today — and why?

Chelsea’s biggest challenge is managing traffic and calculated growth while ensuring true transparency from city leadership. As our community grows, we must have a clear plan to support infrastructure, preserve our quality of life, and avoid short-sighted decisions. Just as important, residents deserve open communication and accountability at every step. With thoughtful planning and honest leadership, we can grow in a way that protects what makes Chelsea a great place to live.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

If elected, I will fight to create transparency and public trust in city government. Key development details should never be hidden or removed from public view, and live streams should never be turned off. Policy considerations should be posted before adoption. I’ll work to end rushed votes on vague agenda items and ensure citizens have time to review and respond. The people of Chelsea deserve honesty, clarity, and accountability in every decision made on their behalf.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

I’d balance growth with quality of life by putting residents at the center of every decision. That means planning infrastructure before approving development, protecting green space, and making Chelsea more walkable and connected. My approach prioritizes long-term livability over short-term gains, because our city’s future should reflect the values of its people. Thoughtful, transparent growth is how we preserve what makes Chelsea feel like home.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

In five years, I envision Chelsea as a model for smart, transparent growth where infrastructure matches demand, neighborhoods remain connected and beautiful, and residents feel heard at every step. As one of Alabama’s fastest-growing cities, we must act now to protect our quality of life. Without intentional planning and accountability, we risk losing what makes Chelsea special. My vision ensures growth benefits everyone — not just a few — and keeps our community strong, welcoming, and livable.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

I’m not a yes man. I’ll fight to achieve real transparency in city government. Business requires I stand up for myself. As your elected councilman, my civic duty will be standing up in the residents’ name. While I’m not the only one seeking transparency, I’ll be one of its loudest voices, even voting against fellow council members when needed. Trust is built through honesty, accountability and the courage to speak up, especially when it’s not easy.

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

I’ll stay accessible by keeping open lines of communication: returning calls and meeting face-to-face. I’ll also support public forums held at times that work for working families and small business owners. Leadership means listening first. When residents feel heard, trust grows. I believe in being present, responsive, and accountable because representing a community means being connected to the people you serve every day, not just during elections or public meetings.

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

While I don’t claim to have all the answers when it comes to our schools, I do know this: the city must be a strong partner. That means listening to educators, parents, and school leaders to understand their needs and supporting them with better planning around infrastructure, safety, and community involvement. We have strong leadership in the schools, and I will work to ensure our growth doesn’t outpace the resources our schools need to succeed.