City Council, Place 1 (UNOPPOSED)

Chelsea city council candidate Johnna Barnes has lived in Chelsea for more than 40 years and is a 1980 graduate of Chelsea High School. She has worked for the Shelby County Board of Education as a bus driver since 1995. Barnes and her husband have two children and six grandchildren. She serves with the Chelsea COP Program and was named COP Rookie of the Year in 2023. She is also a member of the Chelsea Mental Health Action Committee and serves on the Chelsea Board of Zoning Adjustments.

Why she’s running:

In 2022, I actively campaigned against the proposed City of Chelsea School System and property tax, helping with the ‘Better Way, VOTE NO’ campaign. This experience sparked my passion to do more and to learn all that I could about our city government and inspired my decision to run for city council. Since this time, I have regularly attended Pre-council, Council and Planning Commission meetings and asked numerous questions, equipping myself with the knowledge to serve effectively.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today — and why?

There are 3 things that I believe are important in our city, Economic Development, Infrastructure and Public Safety. Growth requires a balance to ensure our infrastructure and community thrive. “Controlled” growth is vital for our city and its revenue. I will support responsible, sustainable development that aligns with our city’s needs and services.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

One thing that I would love is pursue a definite city center. A place where our residents could come together on a regular basis for entertainment, etc. The few events that the city currently hosts are always amazing and to have a city center would bring about an even bigger sense of community for our city. Chelsea has always been “All About Family,” and finding a way to bring us together regularly, would definitely only enhance that.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

Seeing all of the growth in our city, I want that to continue in a responsible and sustainable manner. New business will continue to come, but it is critical that the infrastructure and civil services keep up. As a city, we have to be responsible for the growth and all that it entails. Controlling the growth is vital. Continued growth requires intentionality. We must ensure that our decisions benefit our city and its residents.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

As previously stated, I want to see controlled growth for our city. This is really important to me. I would also love to see new parks, trails and recreational facilities. Along with events such as concerts and other events that foster community engagement. I grew up here and we were much smaller, we all knew each other and had many opportunities to come together. I know that we will continue to grow, especially commercially, which is great for our revenue, BUT community is so important. We have an amazing city that has a great future ahead for everyone who lives here. And I want to keep our sense of “Family.”

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

As a city government we should be accessible to our residents. We already announce meetings, events, etc. Our meetings are always open to the public and we encourage everyone to come and be a part of those. We could also research more ways to make this information accessible to our residents who cannot attend or watch on social media. I want our residents to see how the city works. How the decisions are made. It makes you understand the process so much more when you can be and are involved.

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

I will ALWAYS be a text, phone call or email away, or available to meet in person, for anyone that has questions or concerns. Being transparent and open with our residents is a must for me. That is a promise I made to myself in 2022 when I decided to run for council. I had talked with so many during that time, that felt that they were not being heard, and that their concerns were not taken seriously. I want to always be the council member that our community knows that they can talk to at anytime for any reason regarding our city.

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

This question is multifaceted, because I believe that our city demonstrates its commitment to excellence for all of our schools. So I will say that we should continue doing what we’ve always done, partnering with our schools to help make them the best that they can be.