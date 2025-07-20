City Council, Place 2 (UNOPPOSED)

Chelsea city council candidate Scott Weygand has lived in Chelsea since 2007 and has operated a small business in the city since 2005. He is an active member of the Chelsea Kiwanis Club and has served in various civic roles. Weygand emphasizes his accessibility to residents and his commitment to thoughtful, managed growth. He is seeking reelection to Place 2 on the Chelsea City Council, aiming to expand city services and maintain Chelsea’s community-focused identity.

Why he’s running: “I enjoy serving the people of Chelsea. I feel that I have made a positive impact on this community and am excited about the next four years.”

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today — and why?

Chelsea is growing. Keeping this growth at a manageable pace is key.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

In the next four years I want to see the city grow the services it offers. It needs to become more organized, and structured. This is something that I am planning to work on.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

Growth is coming to Chelsea regardless of what the city does. Controlling the growth is key and with the controls we have in place, they seem to be working. Right now our new housing has slowed and our business community is exploding. Which is exactly what we need. With this new revenue on the horizon, the city will be able to afford more amenities and services.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

I see the city population growth, slowing, while our business community continues to thrive and grow. I want our city services to be second to none and for Chelsea to remain, All about Family.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

I plan to continue broadcasting the council meetings. I also would like to see our website have more information on it, like the city’s financials and such. I also want to encourage anyone and everyone to come to a meeting, get involved, and be active in this city.

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

With my office being in Chelsea, I’m very accessible. People stop me all the time to ask a question or throw out a suggestion and I’m always happy to discuss city business. Being able to communicate is the key to success in any organization.

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

I think the city needs to continue working with the board and push when issues arise. There are certain things the board does not pay for, which is where the city steps in. A great example would be the new gym at Chelsea Park Elementary, paid for by the City of Chelsea. The board of education and the city have a good working relationship and I plan on making that even stronger.