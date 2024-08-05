Chelsea City Council meeting agenda for August 6

× Expand File photo Chelsea City Hall Chelsea City Hall

Chelsea City Council Regular Meeting

AGENDA

August 6th, 2024

I. Call to Order:

• Invocation: Jared Cornutt (North Shelby Baptist Church)

• Pledge of Allegiance:

II. Roll Call:

Present:

Absent:

• Tony Picklesimer

• Cody Sumners

• Scott Weygand

• Chris Grace

• Arthur Fisher, Jr.

• Casey Morris

III. Approval of Agenda:

IV. Approval of Minutes:

• July 16th, 2024 Pre-Council and Regular Council Meeting Minutes

V. Mayor’s Report:

VI. Council Business:

• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1185 to Accept Bid for Hwy 11 Sports Complex Overflow Parking Area Project

• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1186 to Enact a Moratorium on Certain Business Licenses and Permits

• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1187 to Renew Contract with Rivertree Systems, Inc. for Audit Services

• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1188 to Approve Donation to 3R Rodeo

• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1189 to Accept Bid for ERP Software

• Approval of City of Chelsea Bills to be paid.

VII. Community Forum:

VIII. Adjourn:

IX. Time: