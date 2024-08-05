Chelsea City Council meeting agenda for August 6

File photo
Chelsea City Hall
Chelsea City Hall
Chelsea City Council Regular Meeting
AGENDA
August 6th, 2024
I. Call to Order:
• Invocation: Jared Cornutt (North Shelby Baptist Church)
• Pledge of Allegiance:
II. Roll Call:
Present:
Absent:
• Tony Picklesimer
• Cody Sumners
• Scott Weygand
• Chris Grace
• Arthur Fisher, Jr.
• Casey Morris
III. Approval of Agenda:
IV. Approval of Minutes:
• July 16th, 2024 Pre-Council and Regular Council Meeting Minutes
V. Mayor’s Report:
VI. Council Business:
• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1185 to Accept Bid for Hwy 11 Sports Complex Overflow Parking Area Project
• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1186 to Enact a Moratorium on Certain Business Licenses and Permits
• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1187 to Renew Contract with Rivertree Systems, Inc. for Audit Services
• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1188 to Approve Donation to 3R Rodeo
• Proposed Resolution 2024-08-06-1189 to Accept Bid for ERP Software
• Approval of City of Chelsea Bills to be paid.
VII. Community Forum:
VIII. Adjourn:
IX. Time: