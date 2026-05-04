Chelsea City Council to consider rezoning for 158 homes next to Chelsea High School

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Chelsea This is the master plan layout for The Trails at Double Oak, a proposed 158-home community at 9680 and 10450 Shelby County 11 in Chelsea, Alabama.

The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday, May 5, is scheduled to consider a request to rezone about 115 acres off Shelby County 11 from an agricultural district to an R-2 residential district to accommodate 158 homes next to Chelsea High School.

Harris Doyle Homes has revised plans that initially were submitted for 240 homes last year, decreasing the number of homes and increasing the size of the homes in response to concerns about density, traffic and school impact.

The property is being referred to as The Trails at Double Oak.

All the lots in the proposed community would be at least 15,000 square feet and have home sizes ranging from 2,983 square feet to 4,069 square feet, developer Jerry Howard told the City Council in a public hearing on April 21.

The overall density of the development would be 1.4 homes per acre, but 43 acres of the site are slated as green spaces, which would mean about 2.2 homes per acre in the remaining space.

The lots primarily would be 100 by 150 feet and would contain homes with four or five bedrooms, 3 ½ to four bathrooms and indoor garage space for two or three vehicles, Howard said. The average sales price is expected to be about $550,000, he said.

Traffic was a primary concern of the community last year, and the plans for this development would include left-turn lanes and deceleration lanes for the entrance to The Trails at Double Oak that should keep traffic from backing up on Shelby County 11, Howard said. There would be one entrance and exit on Shelby County 11 and an emergency access point that could connect with Sports Highland Parkway, he said.

“I think this new plan is going to be very favorable for the Highway 11 corridor, very favorable for the city of Chelsea,” Howard said.

Harris Doyle Homes has built more than 3,000 homes and dedicates $400 from every home site sold to local charities or other “do-good initiatives,” he said. Harris Doyle Homes is also building in Chelsea Park.

“These are going to be a step above those, and those over there are nice homes,” Howard said.

In other business Tuesday night, the Chelsea City Council is scheduled to consider whether to:

Amend the city’s zoning ordinance to amend the definition of an auto repair business and allow auto repair businesses only in B-2 business zoning districts, adjust the rules for off-street temporary storage of vehicles, adjust the rules for self-storage facilities, amend the rules for planned residential districts, and allow the Chelsea Planning Commission to modify requirements for the Highway 280 Overlay District on a case-by-case basis.

Authorize the disposal of various office furniture deemed no longer needed

Pay CloudPermit $27,000 for software for the new Chelsea Building Services Department

Authorize the mayor to sign a contract with the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging for that agency to provide meals for senior citizens in fiscal 2027

The Chelsea City Council is slated to consider these matters in a 5 p.m. work session and 6 p.m. action meeting at Chelsea City Hall at 11611 Chelsea Road. See the full agenda and City Council packet here.