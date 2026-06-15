Chelsea council to hold public hearing Tuesday for rezoning of 28 acres next to Forest Parks

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Chelsea HighPointe Properties is seeking to rezone 28 acres along U.S. 280 next to Forest Parks for 20 new homes.

The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday, June 16, is scheduled to have a public hearing regarding the rezoning of 28 acres along U.S. 280 for a new subdivision with 20 homes.

HighPointe Properties is asking the city to rezone 20 acres between U.S. 280 and the Forest Parks community from an agricultural-residential district, which requires lots be at least 10 acres, to an R-1 single-family residential district, which allows for lots down to 20,000 square feet.

Forest Parks residents initially expressed concerns about traffic, noise, road damage and decreased property values but held a meeting with the developer and reached an agreement on many of those issues.

As a result of that meeting, the Planning Commission on May 20 recommended the rezoning approval upon certain conditions, including:

There can be no more than 20 lots on the 28 acres.

Lots must be at least .8 acres each and 125 feet wide.

Lots could not be further subdivided.

The developer must put up a $15,000 bond to cover road damage during construction.

There must be a 30-foot undisturbed buffer adjoining existing houses.

The developer cannot blast on the property, instead using only rock hammers.

Additional guidelines were specific to the neighborhood’s covenants and restrictions.

The homeowners association did not come to any agreement with the developer about the traffic concerns, Mayor Cody Sumners said. Issues related to the intersection of Essex Drive and U.S. 280 would require intervention by the Alabama Department of Transportation because the state controls what happens on U.S. 280, he said.

The public hearing is scheduled to be held during the City Council's action meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. The council also has a work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

In other business Tuesday, the City Council also will: