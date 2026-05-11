Chelsea City Council to discuss education, gas taxes

× Expand Still shot from city of Chelsea YouTube video The Chelsea City Council meets at Chelsea City Hall on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday, May 12, plans to hold a special work session that will include discussion about the city’s 1-cent education tax and a gas tax discussion.

The work session is planned for 5:30 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall.

Other items on the agenda include discussion about putting the city’s garbage contract out for bid, discussion about information technology and a discussion about whether to include the Foothills Business Park in the U.S. 280 overlay district for zoning purposes or do a minor overlay district instead.