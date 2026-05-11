Chelsea City Council to discuss education, gas taxes

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The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday, May 12, plans to hold a special work session that will include discussion about the city’s 1-cent education tax and a gas tax discussion.

The work session is planned for 5:30 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall.

Other items on the agenda include discussion about putting the city’s garbage contract out for bid, discussion about information technology and a discussion about whether to include the Foothills Business Park in the U.S. 280 overlay district for zoning purposes or do a minor overlay district instead.