Chelsea City Council to hear 2 rezoning requests totaling 70 new homes

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The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday is holding a public hearing regarding a request to rezone 33 acres off Shelby County 11 next to the Brynleigh subdivision to make way for 53 new homes.

The council also is scheduled to vote on a request to rezone 14.5 acres next to the Windstone West subdivision off Shelby County 36 to allow for the development of 17 more homes.

Regarding the first request, developer Richard Yeager is asking the council to rezone the land off Shelby County 11 from an agricultural-residential district, which requires lots to be at least 10 acres and 150 feet wide, to an R-2 residential district, which allows for lots down to 15,000 square feet and 75 feet wide. The 53-home community is proposed to be called Pine Ridge.

A previous rezoning plan for the Pine Ridge community was approved, but the developer did not follow through with plans within the required time frame, so the zoning approval expired, and the land reverted back to its previous zoning, City Engineer Keith Hager said in a memo to the Chelsea Planning Commission.

The previous plan included a requirement for a 30-foot undisturbed buffer between Pine Ridge and Brynleigh, but the current zoning codes do not require any buffer between residential uses, Hager wrote.

“The request does appear to be in accordance with the city's comprehensive plan as noted for traditional residential and transitional residential development in this area,” Hager wrote.

The Chelsea Planning Commission in April voted unanimously to recommend approval for Yeager’s rezoning request. A public hearing is set for Tuesday night, and a vote could follow at the June 16 council meeting.

However, a vote is expected this Tuesday night on the rezoning request for the 14.5 acrees next to Windstone West. Most of the property is at the end of Mimosa Circle in Windstone West, but three homes would have direct access to Shelby County 36, said Dallan Ruch of TDR Building.

TDR Building is asking that the property be rezoned from an agricultural residential district, which requires lots to be at least 10 acres and 150 feet wide, to an R-2 residential district, which allows for lots down to 15,000 square feet and 75 feet wide. However, developer Peter Kanakis said he plans for the lots to be about 20,000 square feet.

Some residents spoke against the rezoning request at a public hearing on May 19, expressing concerns about stormwater drainage and preserving green spaces. Read more about that request here.

Tuesday night’s Chelsea City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., with a work session at 5 p.m. The meetings are at Chelsea City Hall at 11611 Chelsea Road.