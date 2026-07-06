Chelsea City Council to vote on new residential, commercial developments on US 280

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Chelsea HighPointe Properties is seeking to rezone 28 acres along U.S. 280 next to Forest Parks for 20 new homes.

The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday night, July 7, is scheduled to vote on two rezoning requests for land along U.S. 280 — one for a residential development and the other for a business development.

Highpointe Properties is asking the city to rezone 28 acres along U.S. 280 for a new subdivision with 20 homes next to Forest Parks.

The request is to rezone the land from an agricultural-residential district, which requires lots to be at least 10 acres, to an R-1 single-family residential district, which allows for lots down to 20,000 square feet.

Residents in Forest Parks have expressed concerns about more traffic on Essex Drive, which is both the entrance to Forest Parks and would be the entrance for this new community.

Residents a few months ago expressed concerns about other issues such as noise, road damage and decreased property values but reached an agreement with the developer on many of those concerns. The Chelsea Planning Commission on May 20 recommended the City Council approve the rezoning request with certain conditions. See more about that here.

The other rezoning case coming to the City Council on Tuesday night involves a request to rezone 17 acres along Brasher Lane and U.S. 280 from an agricultural-residential zone to a B-2 business district.

Mayor Cody Sumners said last month the initial plans for the property consist of a gas station, two restaurants and an additional facility which had not yet been determined. No one spoke in opposition to that request.

In other business Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to consider:

An agreement with Shelby County that the city will not issue a certificate of occupancy for the Target store under construction at the intersection of Shelby County 47 and Chelsea Corners Way until the commercial developer of the site completes required roadway improvements along Shelby County 47

The selection of Wed Gerding as the operator of a vending machine at Chelsea City Hall

Acceptance of the streets in the Brynleigh subdivision

A contract with Varsity Sports to provide youth sports uniforms for the Chelsea Parks and Recreation Department at a cost of $83,409 for the 2026-27 sports seasons

An $11,229 contract with CivicPlus to make the city’s website accessible to people with certain disabilities, such as people with visual, auditory or other physical disabilities, such as the inability to use a computer mouse

The Chelsea City Council meets at Chelsea City Hall at 11611 Chelsea Road. The council has a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. and an action meeting for 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.