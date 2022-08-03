Former planning commission member honored at council meeting

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer extended heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mark Lindsey, who served on the Chelsea Planning Commission for over a decade, during the Aug. 2 city council meeting.

Picklesimer said Lindsey, who recently passed away, served faithfully for many years in the volunteer position.

“He will always be remembered for his selflessness, sense of humor, kindness and compassionate nature that inspired and uplifted those around him,” Piklesimer said. “The city of Chelsea is grateful to Mark for generously dedicating his time and his decade of service to the Chelsea Planning Commission and proclaimed July 17 to be Mark Lindsey III Day.”

The Chelsea City Council recognized a proclamation recognizing September as Gynecological Cancer Awareness month during the Aug. 3 council meeting.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer stated that gynecologic cancers are among leading cancer killers of women in the U.S. and more than 110,000 women will be diagnosed this year and more than 32,000 will die from these diseases this year.

“The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation and their State of Teal initiative brings awareness to all the gynecological cancers to people throughout the state of Alabama and we proclaim Sept. 2022 as gynecological awareness month throughout the city and will be lighting City Hall in teal for the month of September,” Picklesimer said.

The council approved a bid for an ABC Warehouse site on U.S. 280 east behind Elite Off Road Performance.

“We’re excited to see that project get started,” said Picklesimer.

Also approved during the meeting were two declarations for surplus for property, a lease agreement for a copier for the Chelsea Historical Museum and paying the city’s bills.

During the community forum, Jane Ann Mueller from Chelsea Community Center stated that they had record numbers in all the programs offered over the summer. The Splash Pad at Melrose Park will remain open until Oct. 1. Membership at the community center continues to rise and room rentals are booked out for the rest of the year.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee gave an update on calls in 2022 vs. this time in 2021:

Calls: 1,120 this time last year; 1,048 (2021)

EMS: 580 calls with 430 transports; 648 calls and 345 transports (2021)

78 vehicle accidents, 46 with injuries; 86 vehicle accidents; 50 with injuries (2021)

Fires calls: 44; 29 (2021)

9 structure fires including three in the last month; 4 (2021)

6 vehicle fires; 7 (2021)

28 wood or grass fires; 13 (2021)

One dumpster fire at this point this year and the same in 2021.

