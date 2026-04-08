Chelsea looks to update rules and procedures for council meetings

× Expand Caroline Miller The Chelsea City Council met on April 7, 2026. Photo by Caroline Miller.

Chelsea City Council discussed plans Tuesday to update the rules and procedures for city council meetings.

According to Council President Scott Weygand, the update comes because of changes in the form of government:

“Since our change in the form of government happened when we all got sworn in, we’ve had to update the meetings from when they were originally done, which was probably 20 years ago and our city attorney has gone through the rules and updated them to reflect the new style of government and really just to bring everything up to date.”

Weygand also described how the Chelsea City Council differed before the update.

“We were a mayor strong government where the mayor sat on the council and now the mayor is not a part of the council. He’s the CEO of the city and runs it and is in charge of all the employees and the council is more for the financial aspects of it, controls the agenda, and just sets the tempo of the city.”

Weygand also hopes that the updated rules and procedures will be beneficial to the public, as well as the council.

“During a public hearing, you get five minutes to speak. During a community forum, you get three minutes and it just really organizes and guides the meetings to keep them in line and keep them structured.”

Weygand said the update is “there for structure and to keep meetings flowing the correct way.”

Weygand said that in government, “an uneventful meeting is a good meeting.”

The updated rules and procedures are now in effect after being approved on Tuesday evening.

In other business, the council:

Approved a resolution to acknowledge a donation from Shelby County Commission.

Approved a resolution to update rules for city council meetings.

Approved a resolution to authorize an agreement for the installation and maintenance of a traffic signal at Shelby County 47 and Chelsea Corners Way.

Approved a resolution to authorize refinancing a loan with Central State Bank.

Approved a resolution to authorize Mayor Sumners to execute a contract with Shred-It.

Approved a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2026 Annual Budget.

Approved a resolution to authorize Mayor Sumners to execute a collateral assignment.

Approved a resolution to repeal the moratorium on certain business licenses and permits.

Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to establish an entertainment district at Valley Post.

Authorized a proclamation to declare April 2026 “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

Authorized a proclamation to declare April 2026 “Parkinson’s Awareness Month.”

The next regular meeting of the Chelsea City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.