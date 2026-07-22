Chelsea council passes 1-year moratorium on data centers, residential rental communities

× Expand Adobe stock photo Middenmeer, Netherlands - September 1, 2025: Aerial View of Microsoft Data Center AMS13 and AMS14 A Microsoft data center in The Netherlands.

The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on new business licenses and construction permits for data centers and new residential rental developments.

Regarding residential rental units, the resolution stated that such developments could be detrimental to the city’s development and limit the city’s ability to attract a wide variety of businesses.

The resolution also described how it is in the city’s best interest to provide for orderly growth and balance development of these businesses.

“We don’t really have a zoning ordinance that addresses those; it’s kind of a recent phenomenon,” Council Vice President Chris Grace said. “We’ve had several developers come to us and propose different rental developments, and we don’t know how to handle them. So our moratorium gives us a chance to re-address our zoning ordinances and come up with requirements that enhance the quality of life and don’t allow things that detract from the nature of our community.

“Our planning and zoning along with our city attorney and our building official will get together and try to craft the language that we want to see and that protects the character and quality of our community,” Grace said.

A moratorium was needed for data centers for a similar reason, he said.

“It’s a relatively new phenomenon in communities across the state, and so our zoning ordinance doesn’t address those,” Grace said. “So what we’re trying to do is give our planning and zoning along with our city attorney and our building official time to put together requirements that protect our community and protect our citizens.”

Data centers have drawn significant opposition from communities across the country for a variety of reasons, including environmental impacts, disruption to surrounding communities and resource consumption.

Some data centers, particularly those involving artificial intelligence, require millions of gallons of water daily for cooling, which causes a strain in local resources in areas where water is scarce.

The centers also can consume large amounts of electricity which raises concerns about utility rates for communities.

Concerns have also been raised about issues including air, noise and light pollution, electronic waste and the disruption of the landscape due to artificial intelligence factories being put into large, warehouse-like structures.

Grace emphasized that city representatives are aiming to do what is best for residents and their quality of life.

In other business Tuesday, the council: