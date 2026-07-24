Chelsea council to consider switching garbage collection provider on Monday

× Expand Photo by Jon Andeerson 210611_Republic_JMA1 Sanitation workers for Republic Services pick up household garbage in the Scout Creek section of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The Chelsea City Council on Monday plans to consider a proposed switch on garbage service providers.

The city currently contracts with Republic Services to pick up garbage for $117.95 per quarter, but the council is considering a switch to Amwaste, at a cost of $21.21 per month per household for weekly residential garbage collection and disposal and bulk trash pickup.

The City Council was scheduled to consider the new contract at its meeting on Tuesday, July 21, but postponed the matter and called a special meeting at 8 a.m., Monday, July 27, to take the issue back up.

The meeting will be at Chelsea City Hall at 11611 Chelsea Road and is not expected to last very long.